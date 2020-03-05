Ottumwa High School's Alli and Grace Bookin-Nosbisch earned all-CIML Metro honors by the league coaches as area conferences released their postseason girls basketball teams.
The senior sisters were first-team selections and helped lead the Bulldogs to a 13-10 record. Grace Bookin-Nosbisch led Ottumwa in scoring at 12 points per game, while Alli Bookin-Nosbisch tossed in 10.8 points per game.
Kaylee Bix and Kacy Nickerson were second-team selections, while Katie Nelson was an honorable mention choice by the coaches.
Fairfield's Shaylin Drish, who averaged 15 points per game, was a first-team selection in the Southeast Conference after helping the Trojans to a runner-up finish in the league. Destiny Gridley also earned first-team honors while Danielle Breen was a second-team selection.
EBF's Madysen Wade and Davis County's Hannah Schooley were unanimous South Central Conference first-team selections. Wade also earned all-district honors in Class 3A once the Rockets' season ended.
The Rockets' Emalee Davis and RyLee German were second-team selections, while Davis County's Morgan Petefish also earned second-team honors.
In the SEI Superconference North Division, Pekin's Emilee Linder earned first-team honors for the Panthers, as she averaged 11.1 points per game and shot 51 percent from 3-point range. Pekin's Kerrigan Pope and Sophie Wittrock were second-team selections.
In the South Division, Van Buren County trio Taryn Scheuermann, Isabel Manning and Madison Bartholomew earned first-team honors, and Manning was selected the division's player of the year after averaging 17.4 points, 8.2 rebounds and almost four assists per game.
Cardinal's Maddie Cloke and Van Buren County's Grace Davidson were second-team selections.
Sigourney's Megan Stuhr, who scored her 1,000th career point this season as a senior, and teammate Kaylee Weber were named first-team in the South Iowa Cedar League. Stuhr was a unanimous selection for the Savages.
Makenna Hammes was a second-team SICL selection for Sigourney.
All-CIML Metro
First team
*Amaya Davison, Des Moines Roosevelt; *Arianna Jackson, Des Moines Roosevelt; Trinity Cheatom, Des Moines Roosevelt; Alli Bookin-Nosbisch, Ottumwa; Grace Bookin-Nosbisch, Ottumwa; Laphina Campbell, Des Moines North; Elizabeth Puot, Des Moines North.
*-unanimous
Second team
Kaylee Bix, Ottumwa; Kacy Nickerson, Ottumwa; Daija Bates, Des Moines Hoover; Rachel Puok, Des Moines East; Ke'Ayla Madison, Des Moines Roosevelt; Nya Mach, Des Moines North; Lyric Sellers, Des Moines East.
Honorable mention
Ottumwa — Katie Nelson
Southeast Conference
First team
*Shaylin Drish, Fairfield; Destiny Gridley, Fairfield; Camille Kruse, Fort Madison; *Michenna Davis, Keokuk; *Abby Wolter, Keokuk; *Anna Nacos, Washington.
*-unanimous
Player of the year — Wolter
Second team
Danielle Breen, Fairfield; Brandy Walker, Fort Madison; Cassidy Koeber, Keokuk; Lydia Stewart, Mount Pleasant; Olivia Pacha, Washington; Addison Six, Washington.
Honorable mention
Fairfield — Delaney Breen, Olivia Jones
South Central Conference
First team
*Katie Keitges, Knoxville; *Maggie Wilkins, Knoxville; *Claire Mathews, Centerville; *Mickey Stephens, Centerville; *Madysen Wade, EBF; *Emma Rector, Chariton; *Hannah Schooley, Davis County.
*-unanimous
Second team
Kaitlyn Kull, Centerville; Rachel George, Centerville; Emalee Davis, EBF; RyLee German, EBF; Avery Hall, Chariton; Morgan Petefish, Davis County; Tori White, Clarke.
Honorable mention
Albia — Ayana Thomas, Sophie Waber. Davis County — Sophie Spargur. EBF — Grace Roberts, Brooke Shafer.
SEI Superconference
North Division
First team
Helaina Hillyard, Mediapolis; Mackenzie Springsteen, Mediapolis; Eryka Dickey, Wapello; Holly Massner, Wapello; Emilee Linder, Pekin; Kylee Sanders, Louisa-Muscatine; Hailey Sanders, Louisa-Muscatine; Farrah Nelson, Winfield-Mount Union; Holley Johnson, Lone Tree.
Player of the year — Hillyard
Coach of the year — Brandon Brown, Wapello
Second team
Hallie Mohr, Mediapolis; Ruthie Jahn, Mediapolis; Sammy Ewart, Wapello; Kerrigan Pope, Pekin; Sophie Wittrock, Pekin; Jobey Malone, W-MU; Maddie Jacque, Lone Tree; Alyssa Brase, Highland; Yani Gutierrez, Hillcrest Academy
Honorable mention
Pekin — Erika Coleman, Sarah Eubanks
South Division
First team
Taryn Scheuermann, Van Buren County; Isabel Manning, Van Buren County; Katy Stephens, Notre Dame; Sydney Marlow, West Burlington; Annaka Harris, West Burlington; Mya Merschman, Central Lee; Layney Loyd, New London; Avery Hopper, Holy Trinity; Isabella Smith, Danville; Madison Bartholomew, Van Buren County.
Player of the year — Manning
Coach of the year — Jim Myers, Notre Dame
Second team
Maddie Cloke, Cardinal; Morgan Graber, WACO; Grace Davidson, Van Buren County; Rylie Todd, Notre Dame; Marah Hartrick, New London; Ashlyn Haas, Holy Trinity; Gabby Deery, Notre Dame; Taylor Ackerman, Notre Dame; Samantha Dzawo, West Burlington.
Honorable mention
Cardinal — Alexia McClure, Rachel Lewman. Van Buren County — Chloe Davidson, Salena Sayre
South Iowa Cedar League
First team
*Kassidi Steel, North Mahaska; *Megan Stuhr, Sigourney; *Shateah Wetering, Montezuma; Elise Boulton, Montezuma; Mallory Loftus, Lynnville-Sully; Jade Hay, North Mahaska; Kaylee Weber, Sigourney; Rylie VanErsvelde
*-unanimous
Second team
Krystal Van Dyke, Lynnville-Sully; Emma Tyrrel, North Mahaska; Cheyenne Shaw, North Mahaska; Dylan Holland, Montezuma; Taylor Smith, Iowa Valley; Rachel Hawkins, BGM; Mia Ayers, English Valleys; Cassie Havens, Iowa Valley; Makenna Hammes, Sigourney.
Honorable mention
Sigourney — Macy Fisch