OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa girls basketball team doesn't have to look far to see how quickly the fortunes can turn around for a program.
On Monday night, a perfect example of a sudden turnaround could be found on the other end of the court at Evans Middle School Gymnasium.
Presley Blommers led Oskaloosa with a game-high 19 points, including nine scored in the fourth quarter to clinch a 46-37 win for the Indians over the winless Bulldogs. Oskaloosa improves to 5-4 on the season, taking a winning record into the holiday break for the first time since going 18-5 in the 2012-13 season.
Already through nine games, Oskaloosa has won more games this season than in any season since that 18-win campaign. In between, the Indians have combined for just 19 victories in seven seasons including just three wins in the past three years.
So, now at 0-5, Ottumwa can find the motivation from their final opponents of 2020 when it comes to pushing forward in hopes of turning things around despite heading into the holiday break without winning a game yet this season.
"We're never going to give up on them. That's something we're never going to do as coaches," Ottumwa head girls basketball coach Joe VandenBerg said. "We're going to make them better. They've got to make each other better. Oskaloosa's been through this. They've got girls that are confident now. They figured out how to win games. We're going to do the same thing. We've just got to put it together."
Terrance 'T.C.' Cunningham is in his first season as head coach of the Oskaloosa girls basketball team after spending the past three seasons as an assistant. During those three seasons, Oskaloosa was a combined 3-61.
Now, heading into 2021, Cunningham has guided Oskaloosa to a 5-4 record including a thrilling 58-56 win on Saturday at Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont followed by Monday's nine-point win over the Bulldogs.
"This is the first time in quite awhile we've been above .500," Cunningham said. "It's nice that we're able to get into these type of situations because we haven't had these situations over the past three or four years. This has been a good learning experience for the girls in the last two games to know how to close out wins."
Closing out wins is the next step for the Bulldogs, who in three of their five games so far this season have been within one possession in the fourth quarter of tying or taking the lead. For the first time on Monday, Ottumwa was able to erase a fourth-quarter deficit as a pair of Anne Guest free throws to open the final period tied the score at 26-26.
"I think we've definitely seen our potential in these last two games. We've taken away a lot and we know what we're capable of," Ottumwa junior Addison Ransom said. "We've just to figure out how to put it all together."
For the second time in three days, Ottumwa's bid to pull off the first win of the season ultimately got away from the Bulldogs thanks to a fourth-quarter surge by their opponents. After being outscored 19-5 in the final eight minutes of a 53-36 loss to Fort Madison on Saturday, Ottumwa gave up 20 points in the final period to Oskaloosa including a 10-0 run in a two-minute span that put OHS behind by double figures in the fourth for the fifth straight game.
"Their press got to us a little bit, which was weird because we had executed so well against the press for most of the game," VandenBerg said. "We turned it over and made what I would consider uncharacteristic mistakes."
Ransom, Ottumwa leading scorer so far this season, finished with eight points on Monday going 6-9 from the foul line. In the end, the Bulldogs were done in by 27 turnovers including three coming during the 10-0 run that ultimately helped Oskaloosa earn the road win.
"I think we still have to learn how to work under pressure," Ransom said. "We've got to learn how execute, stay composed and play our game. All of us are trying to figure out how to be cohesive. We're all slightly inexperienced and we're trying to come together as a team to put together a consistent offensive and defensive attack."
Ottumwa got as close as 39-35 with two minutes left thanks to 3-pointers by Olivia Coram and Chloe Schneckloth. Back-to-back turnovers by the Bulldogs, along with a pull-up jumper and two free throws by Blommers, put away the win for the Indians.
"You just have to stick with everything and trust the process," Cunningham said. "We focus so much sometimes on wins and losses. The big picture is process. I tell our girls that all the time. They are laying the foundation for the future of our program."
Ottumwa and Oskaloosa will both return to the court after the holiday break. Oskaloosa return is slightly more certain as the Indians host nearby Little Hawkeye Conference rival Pella on Tuesday, Jan. 5.
Ottumwa, however, still faces some uncertainty about what the 2021 portion of their schedule looks like. The Bulldogs are scheduled to return to action on Jan. 5 by hosting CIML Metro conference rival Des Moines North, assuming the Des Moines Public Schools are allowed to compete in athletics after sitting out winter activities thus far while adopting strictly virtual learning due to concerns with the returning to the classroom in the midst of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
"We play 22 games in a season," VandenBerg said. "Hopefully, we've got 17 more. That gives us 17 more chances to win games."