DES MOINES — The Ottumwa High School girls basketball dominated at both ends of the floor in each half, and four players scored in double figures as the Bulldogs opened January with an 83-28 CIML Metro victory Friday over Des Moines Lincoln.
Ottumwa (5-3, 2-1 Metro), which snapped a two-game losing streak going into the Christmas break, received 15 points apiece from Alli Bookin-Nosbisch and Grace Bookin-Nosbisch, as the sisters managed to outscore the Railsplitters by themselves.
Kaylee Bix added 12 points for the Bulldogs and Chloe Schneckloth tossed in 11 as four of the team’s five starters reached double figures. Eleven different players scored in the victory.
Defensively, the Bulldogs dominated as well, holding Lincoln to just four points through the first 12 minutes of the game. They outscored the Railsplitters 26-7 in the second quarter in building a 54-11 halftime lead.
Lincoln didn’t reach the 20-point mark until a minute was gone in the fourth quarter.
Janae Wynter scored nine points to lead Lincoln.
Ottumwa hosts Ankeny in a CIML Metro crossover game Tuesday at Evans Middle School.