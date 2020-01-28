Girls basketball: Ottumwa bounces back, routs Bobcats

For the Ottumwa High School girls basketball team, it was a night-and-day difference.
One night earlier, the Bulldogs couldn’t get a shot to fall in a loss to Washington. Against Marshalltown Tuesday, it was a much different outcome.
Alli Bookin-Nosbisch and Kacy Nickerson each scored 13 points to lead four players in double figures as the Bulldogs rolled to a 70-36 CIML crossover win over the Bobcats at Evans Middle School.
“We have to go into each game with a business-like approach, and I thought we did that tonight,” Ottumwa coach Joe VandenBerg said. “Sometimes we look at the clock and we get a little passive. When we can get four girls scoring like we did, we’re a tough team.”
Kaylee Bix added 12 points and Grace Bookin-Nosbisch 11 for the Bulldogs (9-5), who led start to finish. They had their way inside against the Bobcats, but a 3-pointer by Chloe Schneckloth beat the first-quarter buzzer and gave Ottumwa an 18-8 lead.
Ottumwa extended its lead to 41-18 at halftime, but struggled to stop Marshalltown’s dribble-drive to the basket. All five of Marshalltown’s baskets in the second quarter came from the paint.
“We really kind of hit a lull there in the second quarter. We went to a zone because had some tired legs,” VandenBerg said. “Fatigue set in for us, but we needed to do a better job cleaning up the rebounds, which I thought we did a better job of in the second half.”
The Bulldogs continued to use their inside-outside game to extend the lead. Schneckloth and Nickerson both buried threes late in the third quarter, then Bix converted a three-point play as the Bulldogs grabbed a 60-29 lead.
“I’ve said all along that we’re a team that can play games in the 60s and 70s,” VandenBerg said. “I was glad we could go deeper in the bench tonight and keep some of our legs fresh. We had a lot of kids step up tonight. Anne (Guest) showed some flashes of what she can be.
“We showed what we’re capable of as a team.”
VandenBerg attributed some of the interior struggles to not finding a consistent rotation inside.
“We’re pretty good one through four, but we can get lost in some rotations, and that’s something we need to clean up,” he said. “We didn’t rotate well inside at times.”
VandenBerg is starting to see flashes of what he team was when it was fully healthy early in the season. Nickerson is getting big minutes in the starting rotation again, and the balanced scoring has been a staple of the team’s success this season.
“We’re getting really close, but we’re not quite there yet. We have eight games left and we have to clean things up,” he said. “We need to make sure we’re getting touches in the paint, but this is the time of year when you want to be scoring 70 points or more.”
Ottumwa hosts Des Moines Lincoln Friday.