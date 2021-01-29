OTTUMWA — Nobody on the Ottumwa girls basketball team has made more 3-pointers this year than Chloe Schneckloth.
Would Schneckloth have been able to extend Friday night's CIML Metro Conference game with Des Moines North, and perhaps Ottumwa's winning streak, by hitting one more 3-pointer? It will be a question left unanswered as the Polar Bears ended Ottumwa's five-game run by holding on late for a 41-38 road win at Evans Middle School Gymnasium as Schneckloth missed the game due to potential exposure to COVID-19.
"Everybody stepped up for us. It's tough being down a starter, no matter who it is," Ottumwa head girls basketball coach Joe VandenBerg said. "The end result isn't about one last shot or final play. It's the culmination of a lot of things. We gave up too many offensive rebounds. We didn't score in the second quarter. We gave up a run early in the fourth. When you add all those things up, a three-point loss hurts because there were a lot of opportunities."
Laphina Campbell led North (6-3, 6-1 CIML Metro) with a game-high 20 points in the win. Anne Guest led Ottumwa (5-7, 3-2 CIML Metro) with 12 points in the first loss for the Bulldogs since a 53-32 setback at North on Jan. 5 that dropped Ottumwa to 0-6.