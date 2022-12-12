DES MOINES — Amani Jenkins led No. 14 (5A) Des Moines North with a decisive 21-point effort, helping the Polar Bears improve to 4-1 on the season snapping Ottumwa's three-game winning streak by handing the Bulldog girls basketball team a 43-26 Iowa Alliance conference loss on Friday.
Ottumwa struggled offensively, hitting just 22 percent from the field. The Bulldogs limited North to just 18 points in the first half and less than 37 percent shooting for the game, but managed just seven points in the opening 16 minutes and made just nine shots from the field in the contest.
"It was a tale of two opposite halves for us," Ottumwa head girls basketball coach Joe Vandenberg said. "We were good defensively in the first half but we struggled offensively. In the second half, we were much better offensively, but we gave up too many easy baskets in the third quarter. North got out in transition and we didn't slow them down."
Hunter Caldwell led Ottumwa with seven points and seven rebounds. Brylee Jaeger added six points while Rylea Hinebaugh added two points while matching Caldwell with seven rebounds and dishing out a team-high four assists.
Ottumwa (3-2, 1-1 Iowa Alliance) heads to Des Moines Roosevelt this Friday.
