DES MOINES — The Ottumwa girls basketball team is definitely making progress.
In fact, the Bulldogs made strides from one half to the next on Monday in the first game out of the holiday break. After bring shutout in the first quarter and managing just six points in the first half at Des Moines North, Ottumwa finished the night scoring 20 points in the second half including a 13-point fourth quarter in a 55-26 CIML Metro conference loss to the Polar Bears.
Amani Jenkins and Nyla Seay each scored 16 points to lead North. Ottumwa was shut out for most of the first half, managing just two field goals in the first 16 minutes as the Polar Bears (7-4, 3-0 CIML Metro) opened a 29-6 halftime lead.
"We turned the ball over way too much in the half-court offense during the first half," Ottumwa head girls basketball coach Joe VandenBerg said. "We finally settled down, took care of the ball in the second half and played with a lot more aggression.
Hunter Caldwell led Ottumwa, scoring six points all in the second half to give the Bulldogs a boost. Camdyn Crouse and Miya Fuller each scored five points for the Bulldogs (2-7, 2-1 CIML Metro) while Addison Ransom and Nellie Morgan scored three points apiece on Monday. Rylea Hinebaugh and Brylee Jaeger each scored two points for OHS.
"We did a much better job rebounding with their (North's) length, holding them to one shot most times. We finally started doing some things that we haven't really done attacking the basket and pushing the ball in transition better in the second half."