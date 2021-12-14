WEST DES MOINES – Addison Ransom scored seven of Ottumwa's eight points on Tuesday in a CIML cross-over loss to 11th-ranked (5A) West Des Moines Valley.
"Their length killed us," Ottumwa head girls basketball coach Joe VandenBerg said. "They forced turnovers and got too many good looks."
Sophia Hope led the Tigers with 16 points, all in the first half, as Valley jumped out to a 24-1 lead. Maddie Brown, Elise Jaeger and Meredith Rieker each added 12 points.
Ransom scored Ottumwa's only two field goals of the game. The Bulldogs were limited to 15 shots from the field by Valley (5-2) while being into a season-low 27 turnovers.
Ottumwa (1-4) will look to bounce back in CIML Metro conference action on Friday at Des Moines Hoover.