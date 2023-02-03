OTTUMWA — The final shot of the third quarter came from Centerville senior Rachel George.
It was a 3-pointer from the top of the key, pulling the Redettes within 42-38 of Ottumwa heading into the fourth and final quarter. It was the second deep shot of the quarter for George, who scored 21 of her game-high 22 points in the first three quarters, furthering the point OHS Joe VandenBerg had made to his team earlier in the second half
"She hit a 3-pointer on a play where we got caught overloaded on one side of the court," VandenBerg said. "I called a timeout and I told the girls I didn't care if anyone else on the court shot the ball. I wanted someone else (for Centerville) to shoot it."
George would make just one shot in the fourth quarter, hitting a free throw with 5:08 left. In between, Ottumwa threw double and triple teams at Centerville's best player forcing anyone else to beat the Bulldogs on Thursday.
As a result, Ottumwa allowed just five points in the fourth quarter, clinching a 50-43 win at Evans Middle School Gymnasium. Centerville managed just one field goal, a Tayliah Raub 3-pointer, in the final eight minutes.
"We struggled when anyone hits a box-and-one on us. We should be used to it by now, because we've seen it all year," Centerville head girls basketball coach Taylor Lawson said. "We just kind of fell apart at the seams."
The Bulldogs, meanwhile, refused to fall apart despite a strong start from George and the Redettes. George scored 10 of Centerville's first 17 points on Thursday, going 4-4 from the field in the first quarter helping Centerville open an early 15-9 lead over the Bulldogs.
"She (George) was the main person we focusing on right away defensively," Ottumwa sophomore Hunter Caldwell said. "Early on, it just seemed like she was making everything she was throwing up at the basket. She's right up there as one of the top three players we've gone up against this year."
George showed her versatility throughout the contest, not only taking shots from the perimeter but guarding the Bulldogs beyond the 3-point arc. Camdyn Crouse, who led Ottumwa with 13 points and four assists, was somewhat stunned to see the presence of George on her guarding the point position.
"It's definitely intimidating having a player of her size coming out there on defense," Crouse said. "I know I had a couple shots blocked. I got stuffed, but you can't let it shake you. You have to keep attacking."
Ottumwa was able to work around George, sinking eight shots from 3-point range to erase Centerville's early lead. The Big Reds were looking to take a 22-21 lead into the half as the Bulldogs worked the ball around the perimeter in the final minute of the second quarter, ultimately getting the ball to Caldwell beyond the 3-point arc with the shot clock about to expire.
"I don't know how it went in. I just threw it up trying to beat the shot clock," Caldwell said of her go-ahead 3-pointer off the glass that put OHS up 24-22 at the half. "They just kind of threw it to me and I tossed it up. That kind of lifted our team's confidence. "
Baseline drives by Rylea Hinebaugh and Crouse were followed a more conventional 3-pointer from the corner by Caldwell as part of a 7-2 start to the second half as Ottumwa (10-6) built a 31-24 lead. That's when George sank her first of two 3-pointers in the third quarter, beating the shot clock to cut Ottumwa's lead to four leading to the timeout by VandenBerg in which George became the primary defensive focus.
"We realized what Centerville's weakness was. We noticed some of the girls weren't comfortable with the basketball," said Caldwell after a 10-point night for the Bulldogs. "We stayed back on them to see what they could do. By the fourth quarter, we were going to do everything to keep the ball out of George's hands. We were going to make someone else beat us if they could."
While Centerville (10-10) struggled to score, Ottumwa found points from a number of different sources. After being held scoreless in the first three quarters, Nellie Morgan scored inside on consecutive possession off passes from Miya Fuller and Crouse, giving Ottumwa a 46-38 lead.
Raub's 3-pointer gave the Redettes some life, cutting Ottumwa's lead to four. Brylee Jaeger answered on the next possession, taking the ball into the paint before splitting George and Adrianna Howard for an impressive score before Olivia Coram scored on a putback later in the quarter, giving Ottumwa the eight points in the paint in the contest.
"Coming from where we were last year, to get to 10 wins this season is pretty monumental," said Crouse following a six-win freshman season last year. "We had a lot of potential. We just had to get there. It's a lot different coming from middle school stepping right into playing varsity high school basketball. We've got that experience now. We're much more comfortable and confident that we can move the ball and find those openings on the court."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.