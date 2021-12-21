OTTUMWA — The final score tells the story of a one-sided CIML girls basketball contest.
In reality, the 49-16 result was more of a story of missed opportunities for the Ottumwa Bulldogs.
Despite allowing just 15 points on six field goals in the first half, Ottumwa failed to capitalize on a slow start by the Urbandale J-Hawks. The Bulldogs struggled even more on the offensive end, missing 25 of 30 field goal attempts and 10 of 16 shots from the foul line.
The young Bulldogs were hesitant to attack the basket and eventually were buried by 31 total turnovers, 20 of which came in the second half as Urbandale pulled away in the CIML cross-over clash outscoring OHS 34-9 over the final 16 minutes at Evans Middle School Gymnasium.
"I was confident coming out in the opening quarter. I feel like the entire team came out with a lot of confidence," Ottumwa senior Addison Ransom said. "Even though we weren't ahead early, we were making good moves. For whatever reason, we just couldn't keep it up."
Despite drawing eight fouls on the J-Hawks in the first quarter, including three fouls on starting guard Devon Carlile and three more on top bench player Tera Pippett, the Bulldogs only managed three points on a free throw by Ransom on her fourth attempt and a baseline jumper by Rylea Hinebaugh set up by Nellie Morgan winning a scramble in the post for the basketball. Those baskets kept Ottumwa within 6-3 heading into the second quarter, where another deflected pass set up Ransom inside for a basket that suddenly cut Urbandale's lead to just one.
Ultimately, that would be as close as Ottumwa would get to overtaking the J-Hawks on Tuesday. Lauren Salmon came off the bench to score a game-high 13 points, including a lay-up in transition in response to Ransom's score as Urbandale suddenly sprinted out to a 13-6 lead on three straight drives through the Bulldog defense.
"We missed way too many free throws and some easy shots early that didn't fall," Ottumwa head girls basketball coach Joe VandenBerg said. "We kind of put ourselves behind the eight-ball early, but we were only down eight (15-7) at halftime. We tried to stick to our game plan and force (Urbandale) to beat us from the outside. I don't think they hit a 3-pointer in the first half."
The second half, however, was a different story. The J-Hawks went 4-6 shooting from beyond the 3-point arc after missing all 10 shots from the same distance in the first half, allowing Urbandale to more than triple their first point total the entered the second half with.
Ottumwa, meanwhile, continued to struggle getting the ball to the hoop and into the hoop. The Bulldogs made just three of eight free throws in each half of play, including four straight misses after a personal and technical foul combination late in the third quarter sent Pippett to the bench for the rest of the game.
Nellie Morgan was finally able to convert a free throw for Ottumwa, pulling the Bulldogs within 29-14 before Salmon sank her second straight 3-pointer to close out the third giving Urbandale an 18-point lead. Josie Birdwell and Maria Long each added 3-pointers early in the fourth as the J-Hawks outscored the Bulldogs 17-2 in the final period, burying Ottumwa in an avalanche of frustration by the time the final buzzer sounded.
"It's definitely frustrating when your shots don't fall, especially the free throws," Ransom said. "They're free throws. The coaches preach that to us every day in practice.
"It just didn't happen for us. That's what made it frustrating."
Ransom led Ottumwa with five points in the loss. Despite coming within a foul of being disqualified for Urbandale (3-6), Carlile finished the night with 11 points sinking five of her six free throw attempts to put the game further out of reach midway through the fourth quarter.
Having started the season with seven freshmen, three of whom (Hinebaugh, Morgan and Camdyn Crouse) started on Tuesday night, Ottumwa has reason for optimism after entering the holiday break in last year's COVID-altered season without a win in six games. The Bulldogs are 2-6 heading into this year's holiday break and open 2022 facing CIML Metro conference rival Des Moines North on the road on Jan. 3.
"We can all definitely get better and shake off the tough results from the first eight games," Ransom said. "The coaches told us not to come back for practices over the holiday break unconditioned. Do work when your gone and be ready to go.
"We're getting better every game. We're looking better each day as a team. I'm feeling better with everyone out on the court every day."
After entering the holiday break without a win last year, Ottumwa opened 2021 with five straight wins finishing the COVID-shortened schedule at 6-9 after the 0-6 start. The next two months could be key in not just determining what success the Bulldogs have this season, but what success the Bulldogs will have in the upcoming seasons with several players just starting their varsity basketball careers.
"We've got eight games and a couple scrimmages under our belts at this point," VandenBerg said. "We'll be ready to ramp it up during the break. At this point, there are no excuses. If you don't know what's expected of you at this point, we'll find somebody else who does."