OTTUMWA – It was perhaps the best the Ottumwa High School girls basketball team has played all season.
For three quarters, at least.
Head coach Joe VandenBerg watched his OHS young team, that earlier this season failed to score 10 points in entire games against tough CIML opponents, put 13 points on the board in the first 11 minutes against Waukee. The Bulldogs played the Warriors to draw through the first 16 minutes on Tuesday night at Evans Middle School Gymnasium and put themselves in position to battle for the biggest win of the season heading into the fourth quarter.
Waukee, however, would end those hopes of a signature win in the final eight minutes. The Warriors took advantage of 10 turnovers by Ottumwa in the fourth quarter, using a 16-0 run to put away a 44-25 road win against a Bulldog team that played confidently for most of the night.
"We were extremely good in the first half defensively and executed a game plan dang near to perfection," VandenBerg said. "We had a good game. If we can play like this for most of the night against a team like Waukee, we can play with anyone.
"I told the girls they had to believe. Nothing happens unless you believe. If you believe something can happen, we can make it happen. The girls believed, executed and played hard."
Addison Ransom was the benefactor of successful execution on the offensive end of the court, finishing with a game-high 19 points finishing just one field goal shy of matching or topping her career-high of 21 points scored earlier this year at Des Moines Hoover. Brylee Jaeger, Miya Fuller and Hunter Caldwell all found Ransom with perfect passes as the OHS senior cut to the basket, leading to three lay-ups and seven points in the first quarter allowing Ottumwa turn an 7-2 Warrior lead into a sudden 9-7 advantage.
"We went to our five-out motion (offense). They started switching stuff, so we thought we could get some slips and some back cuts," VandenBerg said. "Addison did a great job of finding space. She got some good dribble-drive penetration and knocked down shots when we needed her to."
That continued in the second quarter. Ransom continued to score inside as Fuller found Ottumwa's leading scorer for two drives to the basket, allowing the Bulldogs to build a 13-9 lead. Ottumwa would lead for a majority of the second quarter and headed into halftime tied 14-14 against the Warriors, playing eight more even minutes against a team that had won six previous meetings with OHS by an average margin of 38 points.
"The passes were great. I'm so proud of the girls for finally seeing that and seeing those passes," Ransom said. "If you look back to the beginning of the season, games like Southeast Polk (a 72-7 OHS loss back on Dec. 2), we'd have never seen those passes.
"Even when we were walking back to the locker room after this one, I kept telling the girls we had nothing to hang our heads about. We stuck with that team for most of the night. I thought we had great offense and great defense."
Waukee was finally able to cut off the passes near the basket, collecting 11 steals in the second half while forcing OHS into 18 of their 26 turnovers. After allowing eight straight points to the Warriors, Ottumwa got a much-needed 3-pointer by Fuller in the final minute of the third quarter cutting Waukee's lead to 24-19 heading into the fourth.
"We're tied after one quarter. We're tied at halftime and we're only down five after three quarters," VandenBerg said. "At that point, it's just about finishing the game."
Ultimately, the Washington Demons might have helped Waukee pull out Tuesday's win more than the Warriors will ever know. Ottumwa seemed to run out of gas in their eighth quarter of play over a 28-hour span after falling 38-25 at Washington just one night earlier.
"I don't want to make excuses, but the fourth quarter of a back-to-back after pressing all night the previous night probably got to our legs a little bit," VandenBerg said. "We were probably a little bit winded. We tried to use more timeouts to keep our legs fresh and catch our breath, but they (Waukee) turned up the defensive pressure and it got to us a little bit."
Ransom can personally attest to how physically taxing it was to finish out Tuesday's game, finishing 8-15 from the field. Many of Ransom's seven missed field goals came in the second half and came on shots that were just slightly off the mark after a first half in which the same shots easily fell.
"I'm definitely winded and my legs are definitely tired," Ransom said after the game. "I was just trying to push through as much as I could."
Kirsten Hauck led Waukee (8-7) with 13 points and matched Emilie Sorenson with a team-leading three assists. Mara Yokiel added 10 points, including a pair of lay-ups during the 8-0 run in the third quarter that snapped a 16-16 tie.
Ottumwa (6-10) will return to CIML Metro conference play at home against Des Moines Hoover looking to avenge a 55-26 loss in Des Moines to the Polar Bears back on Jan. 3. In that game, North never looked back after scoring the first 18 points of the game.
If Tuesday was any indication, don't expect another slow start from the Bulldogs in Friday's rematch.
"If we can get out to this kind of start and execute like we did, we'll take care of preventing that same type of start that North got out to last time," VandenBerg said. "We needed this effort against Waukee. This was a test. We didn't have the same outcomes we had against Southeast Polk or Valley. This was a much different outcome."
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Waukee 44, Ottumwa 25
Waukee 9 5 10 20 — 44
Ottumwa 9 5 5 6 — 25
Waukee (44) — Kristen Hauck 13, Mara Yokiel 10, Miranda Peters 7, Lauren Nidey 5, Emilie Sorensen 5, Maddie Kinney 2, Lily Lampe 2. Totals 18-46 4-10 44.
3-point goals — 4-18 (Hauck 3-4, Peters 1-1, Lampe 0-3, Nidey 0-3, Sorensen 0-3, Ella Tweeten 0-4). Fouled out — none. Rebounds — 26 (Sorensen 9, Hannah Thole 4, Lampe 3, Peters 3, Hauck 2, Kinney, Lydia Smith, Gentry Williams). Assists — 13 (Hauck 3, Sorensen 3, Nidey 2, Tweeten 2, Lampe, Peters, Yokiel). Steals — 15 (Sorensen 5, Hauck 3, Williams 2, Lampe, Nidey, Peters, Thole, Tweeten). Blocks — 0. Total fouls — 16. Turnovers — 9.
Ottumwa (25) — Addison Ransom 19, Miya Fuller 3, Camdyn Crouse 2, Nellie Morgan 1. Totals 10-30 3-14 25.
3-point goals — 2-10 (Fuller 1-2, Ransom 1-2, Hunter Caldwell 0-1, Brylee Jaeger 0-1, Crouse 0-2, Kennedy Hugen 0-2). Fouled out — none. Rebounds — 32 (Morgan 6, Jaeger 5, Ransom 5, Caldwell 4, Fuller 3, Hugen 3, Crouse 2). Assists — 8 (Fuller 3, Crouse 2, Caldwell, Hugen, Jaeger). Steals — 6 (Ransom 2, Caldwell, Crouse, Fuller, Morgan). Blocks — 2 (Jaeger, Morgan). Total fouls — 11. Turnovers — 26.