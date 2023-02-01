OTTUMWA — Olivia Coram has seen a lot over four years as a member of the Ottumwa High School girls basketball program.
From last-second postseason wins to COVID-shortened seasons. From overcoming injuries to playing with a brand new set of teammates over the past two years.
"She's been through a lot," said Ottumwa head girls basketball coach Joe VandenBerg. "She's seen the highs and lows."
Coram finished her Senior Night riding high with her younger Bulldog teammates on Tuesday. Ottumwa forced visiting Marshalltown into 30 turnovers with 19 coming on steals during a 52-18 Iowa Alliance win on an emotional night at Evans Middle School Gymnasium.
"We always do our best to get those seniors a win on Senior Night," VandenBerg said. "We want to send them out the right way. Both Olivia Coram and Alyvia Clark have put in a lot of work over the years. They got to participate in a good win."
Clark, who moved to Ottumwa last year, made her first start for the Bulldog girls varsity basketball team on Tuesday, stopping for an entire team selfie during her pre-game introduction as a starter. The Bulldog senior had two rebounds, a steal and a block while playing several minutes before getting a curtain call of her own late in the fourth quarter.
Moments later, Coram would get to come off the court as well for the final time on Senior Night. It was just another emotional moment for Coram, who had to wipe away tears while standing on the floor with her mother, Brenda, during pre-game ceremonies.
"I started bawling during my first hug," Coram said. "It's been really emotional. I've played with a lot of these girls for two years and we've developed a closer bond then even I expected to make. It's going to be sad to leave."
Hunter Caldwell, one of the many second-year teammates of Coram, led the Bulldogs on Tuesday with a game-high 14 points. The Ottumwa sophomore stepped out to sink 3-pointers on consecutive possessions in the first quarter, lifting OHS to a 14-4 lead.
"We've been working on transitioning between being a guard and being a forward during practice," Caldwell said. "As soon as the ball was released, I felt pretty confident in my shot."
Those 3-pointers by Caldwell would have been enough to match Marshalltown's entire first-quarter point total. Sydney Kapayou scored 11 points for the Bobcats, including all eight of Marshalltown's first-quarter points.
The Bobcats, however, could not find points from any other player. It didn't help that the Bulldogs pressured Marshalltown into 12 turnovers in the first quarter, using seven steals to create transition scoring opportunities while building a 19-6 lead.
"It's crazy how much we've all improved in just one year," Coram said. "We went 10-17 from 3-point range in this game. That would have never happened last year. That's how you want to win. You've got to play fast when you know your components. You play fast, you play smart and you can win."
Camdyn Crouse added 10 points for the Bulldogs, who put the game out of reach by coming within 70 seconds of shutting out Marshalltown (3-15) in the second quarter. Kapayou sank a jumper to end a seven-plus minute scoring drought for the Bobcats before Caldwell spun down the lane for a basket that sent Ottumwa into the half with a commanding 33-8 lead.
"I was just there to help my team," Caldwell said. "I wasn't sure how many points I scored, but it felt like a good game. It's been a much different year and a much different feeling on Senior Night. We came out with a much different mentality. We've grown a lot and we know what we're capable of."
Rylea Hinebaugh sank a pair of 3-pointers late in the third quarter, finishing with nine points while missing just one shot from the field for the Bulldogs. Brylee Jaeger added six points and collected a game-high six steals while Coram scored five points, grabbed two rebounds, collected a steal and an assist on Senior Night.
"These girls have challenged me every day that we've been together on this team," Coram said. "It was emotional before the game. It's emotional after the game. It's been crazy. I've seen every style of basketball over the past four years and I've played with so many different people.
"I have a lot of faith in these girls. I feel like we're going to end it with a winning season. That's what we're all focused on and I'm excited for it."
Ottumwa will have a chance at the program's first 10-win season in three years on Thursday when the Bulldogs host the Centerville Redettes. Despite Rachel George reaching 1,000 career points on Tuesday, Centerville (10-9, 7-6 South Central Conference) fell to fourth-ranked (2A) Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont as the Rockets improved to 18-0 on the season with a 65-35 win at Lakeview Gymnasium.
"Rachel is a really good player," said VandenBerg, who also congratulated George on reaching 1,000 career points. "We've got to be able to shoot the ball. We're going to have to hit shots from the outside. If we're making shots, we're going to have a chance to win a lot of games."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.