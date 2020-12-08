Pekin junior Kerrigan Pope dives on the court to force a jump ball with Fort Madison junior Malarie Ross on Monday night during girls high school basketball action at Pekin. Pope led Pekin with 10 points, 13 rebounds and six assists in the game while Ross scored a game-high 18 points for the Bloodhounds including the game-winning free throw with 6.2 seconds left in a 33-32 win.