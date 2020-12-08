PEKIN — For the second time in four nights, Malarie Ross had the ball in her hands with a chance to deliver a game-winning shot.
On Friday against Mount Pleasant, Ross was looking for an overtime winner. On Monday at Pekin, Ross prevented the Bloodhounds from being forced into another overtime session driving the basket and drawing a foul leading to a game-winning free throw with 6.2 seconds left that lifted Fort Madison to a 33-32 win over another group of Panthers in a non-conference game put together late last week.
"I saw that the right of the lane was open when we were holding the basketball," Ross said. "Coach had everyone clear out. I knew I could beat my girl on that side. I'm usually double-teamed late in games like that. I was a little surprised I wasn't. That just made it easier for our team, so I'm not going to complain."
Ross finished with a game-high 18 points, including 14 in the first half as the Bloodhounds (2-1) jumped out to a 15-7 lead. Kerrigan Pope countered the play of Ross from the perimeter by shining in the post, scoring six points and pulling in five rebounds during the first quarter finding Sophie Wittrock for a lay-up before putting back a missed free throw by Erika Coleman to bring Pekin within 15-13 heading into the second quarter.
"Kerrigan has had two really good games for us," Pekin head girls basketball coach Davis Eidahl said. "Erika's had some solid games. Sophie's had some solid efforts. Right now, we just need to get consistent scoring from our other two players. Our defense isn't too bad. We need to get everyone else involved on the offensive end."
Pope followed up an 18-point, 14-rebound double-double in a 44-42 loss at Mediapolis on Friday with a 10-point, 13-rebound double-double on Monday against the Bloodhounds. Pope also had six assists, finding Coleman for back-to-back long jumpers late in the first half as Pekin answered a 9-0 Fort Madison run, closing the Bloodhound lead to 24-21.
"Pekin played really well. I thought this might be an easier game coming in, but they battled us right to the end," Fort Madison head girls basketball coach Tony Sargent said. "They've got a tremendous coach in Coach Eidahl. He's been around for a long time and does a wonderful job. His kids played hard."
Points proved to be hard to come by in the second half with the two teams combining for just eight field goals and 20 points over the final 16 minutes. The Panthers had the edge from the floor, outscoring Fort Madison 11-7 from the field in the second half including a jumper in the lane by Pope in the fourth quarter and a high post shot from Kaylee Peiffer that pulled Pekin within 31-29.
Pope polished off her solid night by grabbing her 13th rebound with 1:19 left off a missed free throw by Coleman before finding Wittrock for a game-tying 3-pointer. Fort Madison held the basketball for over a minute, setting up the final play out of a timeout with 13 seconds left as Ross drew the foul, rimmed out the first free throw before sinking the second to keep the Bloodhounds from being forced beyond regulation for the second straight game.
"All I thought after the first free throw was that I had to hit that second one," Ross said. "This was more of a set play. We didn't get as good of a shot off on Friday. I don't think it should have come down to the final shot, but it did. We just need to get better to make sure it doesn't come down to final shot next time."
Ross finished 7-10 from the foul line, leading Fort Madison's 9-14 effort in free throw shooting on Monday. Pekin (1-3) struggled from the line for the second straight night in a close game, going 1-9 on Monday against the Bloodhounds in a one-point loss after hitting just 9-22 from the charity stripe in a two-point loss to Mediapolis on Friday.
"These are two games we easily could have won," Eidahl said. "It's easy to go back and say you should have done this or you should have done that. Free throw shooting is a lot to do with the mental side of the game. We just need to focus in and get the ball in the basket."