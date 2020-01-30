PACKWOOD — Even when the Pekin High School girls basketball team wasn’t playing up to par, it never trailed.
That’s what a strong defensive performance can do.
The Panthers shrugged off a shaky start to the second half, but made Louisa-Muscatine one-dimensional in a 45-36 SEI Superconference North Division win, avenging a 12-point loss to the Falcons in Letts earlier in the season.
“We played so well against Lone Tree on Tuesday, and we had a little bit of a letdown tonight. In the end, we did what we needed to do,” Pekin coach Davis Eidahl said.
The Panthers (11-3, 10-3 division) were led by their guard tandem of Sophie Wittrock and Emilee Linder. Both were crucial defensively against the Falcons, who consistently looked inside for their scoring. Hailey Sanders scored a game-high 18 points for L-M.
“Our defense is what keeps us in the game when we’re struggling on offense,” Eidahl said. “Sophie and Emilee really played well tonight and that makes a big difference. We really shut down L-M inside, and that was big for us.”
Pekin jumped out to a quick lead in the wire-to-wire win, allowed the Falcons to get within a point and then had a strong second quarter in building a 19-11 lead on a putback by Kerrigan Pope.
However, Pekin’s defense was crucial in the third quarter as the Falcons tried to slow the game. Pekin didn’t score for the first 5 1/2 minutes, but it also didn’t surrender the lead as the Falcons got within 23-22, and the Panthers were aided by foul trouble to Sanders that forced her to sit for the last three minutes, allowing Pekin to go on a run to push the lead to seven at the quarter.
The Panthers then had a strong finish. A 3-pointer by Linder pushed the lead to 37-24, and they withstood a late run by the Falcons to pull out the win.
Wittrock scored 15 points for the Panthers while Linder added 12. Pope was involved in the offense early on, scoring 10 of her 12 points in the opening half as Pekin established the paint.
“When Sophie and Emilee are scoring, you have to guard that. That will free up Kerrigan inside,” Eidahl said. “But we were a step slow at times offensively. Sometimes we just didn’t go after the ball.”
Pekin hosts 10th-ranked (Class 3A) West Burlington in the second game of a Superconference Shootout doubleheader today. The Panthers’ finishing schedule is not easy, with games against Fairfield and Mediapolis still on the docket.
“We’ve got some tough ones coming up, but that’s OK,” Eidahl said. “West Burlington is going to be a tough one. They’re very athletic, and they’ll get after us. We’ll just see what we can do.”