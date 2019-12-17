PEKIN — On paper, it was the first of two key conference showdowns to end 2019 for the Pekin girls basketball team.
On paper, it appeared the Panthers would have a tough time staying unbeaten. On the court, it was a completely different story.
Emilee Linder scored a game-high 16 points, including five in a row late in the first quarter to help Pekin open up a 10-4 lead. Kerrigan Pope then came on, scoring all 10 points in the second quarter for the Panthers before a 21-4 run to start the second half lifted Pekin to an impressive 50-23 Southeast Iowa Superconference North Division win over Lone Tree.
Pekin is suddenly one win away from heading to the holiday break unbeaten at 7-0, should the Panthers win at Louisa-Muscatine, who fell to 5-1 on the season with a 63-47 loss to No. 12 (2A) Mediapolis in another SEISC North confrontation. Before facing the Bullettes twice in 2020, Pekin will look to get by another one-loss conference rival on Friday.
As Lone Tree (5-2, 4-2 SEI north) can attest, the Panthers are up for the challenge.
“Lone Tree has played some good basketball. They’ve beaten some of the teams in our conference worse than we’ve been able to,” Pekin head girls basketball coach Davis Eidahl said. “We just had to come out and play intense defense. We’ve also spent the past five or six days working on our shooting. It’s really paying off.”
Pekin (6-0, 6-0 SEI North) shot over 50 percent from the field (20-38), making six of 11 shots from 3-point territory with Linder drilling her final two shots from the beyond the arc to put the Panthers ahead 50-18 before checking out with over four minutes left. Pope finished with 15 points, including seven shots in the paint to help the Panthers score 16 of the final 22 points in the first half.
“At the start of the season, we didn’t have much confidence in ourselves. I don’t think our supporters did either,” Pope said. “We’ve just been working hard together as a team. We’re seeing that hard work pay off.”
It’s been a familiar preseason refrain for Pekin, which is making a bid for a seventh straight winning season. During that stretch, the Panthers have had to replace six seniors off the state tournament-qualifying group of 2015-16, going 17-5 the next year while finishing runner-up in the SEISC north.
After coming within an overtime loss of state in 2017-18, Pekin rebounded after losing 1,000-point scorer Maci Gambell to go 13-6 last year. This season, having lost seniors Zoey Wright, Haley Gambell and Ellie Ledger, the Panthers have once again come together while getting off to a winning start this season.
“We got a lot more confidence in ourselves once we got the season going. We lost a lot of good starters who put up big numbers,” Linder said. “I’m the only senior out this season, so I looked at it as my job as taking on that leadership role to get all the girls going.
“We have a really good team this year. We all get along, which really helps a lot. At the beginning of the season, I don’t think any of us thought we’d be where we are right now.”
Pekin’s first five points came from Erika Coleman, who scored inside on feeds from Pope and Sophie Wittrock as the Panthers edged in front 5-4. Linder then got on the board with a top-of-the-key 3-pointer. It would be the first of four shots made from 3-point range by Linder, who entered the night in a dead even tie with Wittrock with 11 made 3-pointers in 21 attempts.
“If you leave Sophie or Emilee open right now, they’ll make you pay for it,” Eidahl said. “That’s really opening things up inside for Kerrigan.”
Pope entered the night as Pekin’s third-leading scorer (10.8 ppg) and top rebounder (6.7 rpg). Both those numbers figure to increase as the Pekin sophomore continues to get healthier after having surgery on her foot back in June.
“I’m still not 100 percent yet, but everything I’ve done so far has given me the confidence to keep working hard to get healthier,” Pope said. “I know I’m not at my full potential yet, but hopefully we’ll get there soon.”
Kasey Chown led Lone Tree with eight points.