PEKIN — Erika Coleman led the way for the Pekin girls basketball in the season opener, scoring 14 points including a memorable half-court buzzer-beating shot at the end of the first quarter during a 14-0 run that helped the Panthers secure a 46-32 win over Albia.
Kerrigan Pope added 12 points as part of a balanced scoring effort for Pekin, who took on the Lady Dees on short notice. Lone Tree, Pekin's initial opponent, has several players in quarantine and were unable to play on Tuesday.
Jenny Kelley led Albia (0-1) with 12 points including the final two baskets of the game as the Lady Dees finished the game on an 8-2 run. Albia agreed to substitute in for Lone Tree on Monday, getting a game in before traveling to Pella Christian next Tuesday for what was supposed to be the team's originally-scheduled season opener.
Coleman added eight rebounds and four of Pekin's 17 steals in the win. After opening the decisive 14-0 run for the Panthers with a 3-pointer midway through the first quarter, opening a 9-5 lead, Coleman finished the quarter drilling a shot from just outside the half-court stripe sending the Panthers into the second quarter with an 18-5 lead.
Albia got as close as 31-19 after trailing 38-19 early in the second half. Sophie Wittrock helped the Panthers stretch out the lead, scoring on back-to-back lay-ups off steals with Mackenzie Dahlstrom finding Wittrock for one breakaway basket before the senior guard scored again after a steal of her own.
Pekin returns to action next week with a pair of tough Southeast Iowa Superconference north division tests. The Panthers will face Winfield-Mount Union next Tuesday night and SEI north preseason favorite Mediapolis on Friday, Dec. 4.