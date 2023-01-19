KNOXVILLE — The Davis County Mustangs made the long trek to Knoxville Tuesday night for South Central Conference battle. The home confines of the Panthers were not friendly as Knoxville pulled away down the stretch for a 54-44 win, maintaining a share of second place in the SCC standings with Clarke at 7-3 staying three games behind fourth-ranked (2A) Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont.
The Panthers drained five first half three-point baskets on their way to a lead of 18-12 after one quarter and 29-19 at halftime. It appeared that the Panthers had this game under control.
Not so fast.
The Mustangs regrouped at halftime and came out in the third period with a resolve to get back in the game. An 11-4 run cut the deficit to 33-30 going into the final stanza.
Sophia Young stepped up for the Mustangs with three baskets and a pair of free throws. Jalee Lough added a conventional three-point play to account for the Davis County points in the quarter.
The Panthers (9-4) were reeling and looking for an answer. That answer was found in Brittany Bacorn, who scored 12 of her 14 points in the fourth period to lead the charge to the finish.
It was an 8-2 run to open the final eight minutes that kick-started the Panther offense. Bacorn got things rolling with a rebound put back and then she sandwiched a pair of layups around a gritty drive through heavy traffic by Emma Dunkin for two and a 41-32 Knoxville lead.
The Mustangs kept the fight alive with nine consecutive free throws in the fourth quarter. Davis County could not overcome the production of Bacorn on the inside as well as the shooting of Emma and Hannah Dunkin on the outside.
Reese Humphrey, with an inside three-point play and a pair of free throws, helped pace Davis County's offense in the fourth quarter. Lough added a three-pointer and a pair of free throws for the Mustangs.
“I thought we had a good chance for a win when we cut it to three points at the end of the third quarter,” Mustang coach Jeff Graves said. “We had four good looks at the basket to begin the fourth period and none of them would go down. We just didn’t shoot well. We have had 60 and 70-point games, but not this time.
"I was pleased with our defense and I thought we challenged their shooters."
Emma Dunkin led a trio of Panthers in double digits with 21 points. Bacorn chipped in with a huge double-double of 14 points and 12 rebounds. Hannah Dunkin added 11 points.
Young and Humphrey led the Mustangs with 11 points each. Lough chipped in with eight points and Kennedy Skaggs added seven points.
The Mustangs are now 6-10 overall and 3-7 in the SCC. Davis County hosts the Comets from Cardinal on Friday night for Senior Night festivities.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Knoxville 54, Davis County 44
Davis County 12 7 11 14 - 44
Knoxville 18 11 4 21 - 54
Davis County scoring (FG FT-FTA Pts) – Sophia Young 3 5-6 11, Jalee Lough 2 3-3 8, Reese Humphrey 3 4-4 11, Ella Porter 1 0-0 2, Kaitlyn Olinger 1 1-4 3, Kennedy Skaggs 2 2-2 7, Charley Barnhart 0 2-2 2. Team 12 17-21 44. Three-point goals (3) – Lough 1, Humphrey 1, Skaggs 1.
