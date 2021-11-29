OTTUMWA — For the first time this season, the Ottumwa girls basketball team played with a lead.
Finishing a game with the lead, however, is a lesson the young Bulldogs are still in the process of learning.
Mount Pleasant scored the final 19 points Monday night to spoil the home opener for OHS, shutting out Ottumwa over the final 11 minutes of a 43-29 early-season non-conference battle at Evans Middle School Gymnasium. The Bulldogs committed 12 of their 30 turnovers during that final 19-0 run as the inexperience of a team with three new starters and seven freshmen playing significant minutes showed up at the wrong time after a 3-pointer by Kennedy Hugen gave Ottumwa 29-24 second-half lead.
"It might look like it statistically, but I think we looked a lot better in this game than we did in our first game at Fort Madison," Ottumwa head girls basketball coach Joe VandenBerg said. "We took the lead going into the second half. We had some good momentum. We just didn't finish. There were some long runs in that game where it got pretty physical. When you have to go for nearly two minutes at a time playing that physically, it can take a lot out of you."
Olivia Coram, one of Ottumwa's two returning starters, agreed with the assessment of her head coach about the physically draining effects of the season's second game.
"Because of the injury I'm dealing with, I haven't really been able to half the workouts," Coram said. "We aren't in the condition we'll be in later in the season. We just need to step it up. We can't allow a 19-0 run like that to end a game."
Before the final frustrating minutes, Ottumwa (0-2) proved they had made strides after trailing wire-to-wire last Tuesday in a 42-30 season-opening loss at defending Southeast Conference champion Fort Madison. After again falling behind early against Mount Pleasant, the Bulldogs fired back cutting a 9-0 lead down to 14-9 by the end of the first quarter before completely erasing a nine-point deficit in the second quarter, taking the first lead of the season on two free throws by Hunter Caldwell with 48.7 seconds left in the first half.
"As we get more confidence and more trust in each other, we started moving the ball a lot better," Coram said. "We got a lot of open looks. Now, it's just a matter of making more of those open shots."
Coram sank a pair of 3-pointers, the second of which gave Ottumwa a 26-24 lead early in the second half. Both 3-pointers hit by Coram, and Hugen's 3-pointer that put the Bulldogs up by five, were set up by freshman Camdyn Crouse who produced her best floor game yet as a Bulldog finishing with a team-leading eight points, four rebounds, three assists and four steals.
"We all had things to work on as a team after the Fort Madison game. I wanted to work on improving for myself and for my team," Crouse said. "I tried to work as much as I could on looking to make the extra passes and dribbling around people. I knew those were things I struggled with in the first game. I tried to work on gaining as much confidence as I could to help the team succeed."
Andrea Lopreato and Tristian Shull would pace the Panthers (1-1) in the comeback win, combining for 34 points and 12 steals. Shull led all players with 18 points and seven steals while Lopreato collected a 16-point, 10-rebound double-double as the duo combined to score 17 of the final 19 points including five straight by Shull that snapped a 29-29 tie.
"We made some silly mistakes that we can blame on inexperience, but how long can you blame things on inexperience? You can only use that excuse for so long," VandenBerg said. "We told the girls in the locker room that it's time for the upperclassmen to step up and the underclassmen to grow up. I think they responded to that, but we'll find out for sure on Thursday."
Ottumwa will be at Southeast Polk, one of Class 5A's traditional powers, on Thursday night for the toughest test so far of the young Bulldog girls basketball season.
"We didn't force the basketball as much. We moved it a little more goal-oriented making passes to score ball rather than making passes just to pass the ball," VandenBerg said. "We could have gone one of two ways in this game. I think we took a step forward."