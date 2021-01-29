BLOOMFIELD — Sophie Wittrock could have dropped back, set up defensively and waited to defend the Davis County Mustangs on what might have been the last possession of regulation.
Instead, Wittrock stuck with Sophia Young, taking a chance that could have resulted in Young drawing a foul and earning a chance at the free throw line to beat Pekin in the final seconds on Thursday night. Wittrock's gamble paid off as the Panther senior collected her seventh steal, drove to the basket, drew a foul of her own on Young and sank the game-winning free throw with 2.1 seconds left in a 40-39 road win for Pekin over the Mustangs.
"It was definitely a game changer," Wittrock said of her game-leading seventh steal. "I just told myself to be aggressive, but be smart. We need the ball, so I went after it and got it."
Pekin's defense made the key plays in the final 30 seconds to prevent the Mustangs from going ahead for the first time all night. After Sydney Henderson tied the score by banking in the first Davis County 3-pointer of the night inside the final minute of regulation, Pekin was called for a traveling violation with 32.5 seconds left, setting up the Mustangs to potentially wind down the clock on offense and hold for a game-winning shot with the insurance of overtime if the shot didn't fall.
Instead, Erika Coleman stole a pass into the post and drew a foul with 9.8 seconds left. Coleman, however, missed two free throws keeping the score tied at 39-39 as the rebound found its way to Young.
"It's hard to win a game when you go 18-41 from the foul line," Pekin girls head basketball coach Davis Eidahl said. "What do you do? You just keep playing."
Wittrock initially looked like she would simply force Young to burn up clock, lessening the chances of a getting off a quality look at a game-winning shot in the front court for Davis County. Suddenly, Wittrock poked the ball away from Young and went one-on-one with Mustang sophomore as time was winding down.
"I knew we needed the points. My thought was to try and draw the foul, maybe get a shot up," Wittrock said. "I got the foul, got to the line, got the free throw attempts..."
The first shot by Wittrock to snap the tie did not fall, keeping the game tied at 39-39. Davis County used its final timeout, leaving Wittrock to think about the all-important second attempt.
"It was very nerve-racking. My 3-point shots were not falling in the second half, but I just kept trying to encourage my teammates," Wittrock said. "I just tried to focus and relax during the timeout. I got a lot of encouragement. I was very relieved when I saw the second shot go in."
Wittrock's second free throw splashed through, capping a 10-point night. Coleman secured Pekin's 14th overall steal by grabbing a lone inbounds pass just over the mid-court line, clinching a hard-fought road win.
"Everyone kind of contributed to this win," Eidahl said. "We did well on rebounding. I thought our defense was good all night. We hung in there. Sophie was outstanding. Erika came back after not scoring last Friday against Louisa-Muscatine. The girls are tired and you never know what's going to get called down the stretch. Sometimes you'll see a foul get called on that play late, sometimes it won't, but Sophie and Erika's defense really got it for us."
Pekin collected 57 rebounds in the contest with double-doubles from Kaylee Peiffer (12 points and 12 rebounds) and Kerrigan Pope (10 points and 12 rebounds). Coleman added a game-high 17 rebounds to go with eight points, four steals and three blocks.
The Panthers (8-9) jumped out to a 12-2 lead and never trailed, opening a 28-17 lead early in the second half. Davis County came back, scoring 11 straight points to close the third quarter with Jalee Lough's lay-up at the buzzer creating the first tie of the game at 28-28.
"I have never in all our games this year question our ability to stay in the fight," Davis County head girls basketball coach Jeff Graves said. "That's how we got back in it in the third quarter. We've just got such a thin margin for error. We tied the game up and had two chances to win it and we turned it over twice, but it's not the end of the game you point your finger at. There were a lot of things we didn't do earlier in the game that made the difference."
Macy Hill led Davis County with a double-double of her own, scoring 11 points while grabbing 10 rebounds before fouling out with less than three minutes left. Pekin's free throw struggles kept the Mustangs alive as Briley Lough's jumper with one minute left pulled Davis County within 38-36 before Henderson's banked-in 3-pointer following a missed free throw by Peiffer created the third and final tie of the game.
While Pekin is off until heading to Highland next Thursday, Davis County continued a stretch of three games in three days at Clarke on Friday. The Mustangs (4-13) are scheduled to make-up a South Central Conference contest at home with Albia on Saturday.