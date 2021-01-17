PEKIN — The Pekin girls basketball team hosted Cardinal in a South Iowa Super Conference cross division contest on Saturday.
The Panther defense throttled the Comet offense from the start and did not allow the visitors a field goal in the 48-19 win until Kinsey Hissem hit a jumper for Cardinal with 6:04 remaining in the game.
Pekin raced to a 10-2 lead during the first quarter and never looked back. Panther junior Kerrigan Pope lead the offensive charge for the home team during the second quarter of play, scoring nine points in the first 3:35 minutes of play including a three-point play when she hit a short jumper while being fouled and converted on the free throw.
Erika Coleman also hit a 3-pointer from the right wing to put the Panthers up 22-5 with 2:40 remaining in the half. All of the Cardinal points again came on free throws in the quarter as the half ended with Pekin holding a 26-7 lead.
Coleman lead the offensive charge for the Panthers in the third frame, scoring on a put back, then hitting 3-pointers from the left wind and the top of the key. Sophie Wittrock also hit a 3-pointer for the Panthers during the third period.
Gracie Baetsie started the scoring for Pekin during the final period, hitting on a jumper from the left baseline. The most offense the Comets could muster came in the final 2:35 of the game when Alexia McClure hit a free throw, a lay-up and a 3-pointer for the Comets.
Coleman lead Pekin in scoring, notching 16 points and pulling down seven rebounds. Pope notched 14 points and led the team in rebounding with 10.
Wittrock added seven points for the winners. Cardinal was paced by McClure, who scored 13 points on Saturday after hitting a game-winning 3-pointer the previous night in a 40-38 SEISC south division win over Holy Trinty.
Pekin improved to 7-7 on the season, scoring two wins in as many days at home. Pope racked up a double-double on Friday night in a 62-45 SEISC north division win over Mediapolis with 25 points and 13 rebounds as the Panthers exploded early scoring 22 points in the first quarter on the way to building a 37-19 halftime lead.
Pekin (7-7, 3-3 SEI north) heads to Wapello (4-8, 1-4 SEI north) Tuesday looking for a regular-season sweep of the Arrows. Cardinal (3-9, 2-7 SEI south) heads to New London (3-10, 2-8 SEI south) on Tuesday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Scoring
Teams 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Final
Cardinal 2 5 7 8 19
Pekin 10 16 13 9 48