DES MOINES — The Ottumwa High School girls basketball team managed just nine first-half points, and the Bulldogs couldn’t make up the ground in the second half of a 40-31 CIML Metro setback to Des Moines North Friday.
The Bulldogs scored just three points in the final 11 minutes of the half as the Polar Bears took a 19-9 lead at the break.
Ottumwa got within 28-24 in the fourth quarter, but North scored six points in the final minute to pull out the win. It was just the Polar Bears’ second win of the season, while the Bulldogs lost their second in a row heading into the holiday break.
Kaylee Bix scored 10 second-half points to lead the Bulldogs (4-3, 1-1 Metro).
Laphina Campbell scored 16 points for North, while Ihari Oromo scored 12 for the Polar Bears.
Ottumwa resumes its season Jan. 3, when it visits Des Moines Lincoln.