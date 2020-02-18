A quartet of area girls basketball players was named to the Iowa Girls Coaches Association all-district teams, which were released Tuesday.
In Class 1A, Sigourney's Megan Stuhr was selected to the Southeast team. Stuhr, a senior, is fourth in 1A in scoring average (21.0) and has hit 43 3-pointers so far this season as the Savages continue their postseason run. She also leads the team in assists (57) and steals (71).
Van Buren County's Taryn Scheuermann and Isabel Manning were both Southeast district selections in Class 2A. Scheuermann is averaging 19.3 points per game and shooting 54 percent from the field, and also has 131 blocked shots as she continues up the nation's all-time leaderboard with over 600 for her career.
Manning is averaging 17.9 points and 8.2 rebounds per game, and also has 67 assists and 55 steals.
In Class 3A, EBF's Madysen Wade earned Southeast district honors. She led the Rockets in scoring, and also had 58 assists and 70 steals for a team that finished 10-11 after losing to PCM in the regional quarterfinals Saturday.
IGCA all-district teams
Southeast
Class 1A
Elise Boulton, Montezuma; Alyssa Brase, Highand; Reagan Franzen, Collins-Maxwell; Jade Hay, North Mahaska; Holly Johnson, Lone Tree; Mallory Loftus, Lynnville-Sully; Kassi Steel, North Mahaska; Katy Stephens, Notre Dame; Megan Stuhr, Sigourney; Shateah Wetering, Montezuma.
Coach of the year — L.E. Moore, North Mahaska
Class 2A
Lindsey Banowetz, Bellevue; Eryka Dickey, Wapello; Skylar Dolphin, Cascade; Kelsey Drake, Wilton; Grace Flanagan, North Linn; Helaina Hillyard, Mediapolis; Ella Imler, Maquoketa Valley; Sasha Koenig, West Branch; Isabel Manning, Van Buren County; Nicole McDermott, Cascade; Kylee Sanders, Louisa-Muscatine; Taryn Scheuermann, Van Buren County
Coach of the year — Mike Sconsa, Cascade
Class 3A
Macy Daufeldt, West Liberty; Finley Hall, West Liberty; Annaka Harris, West Burlington; Kaia Holtkamp, Solon; Sydney Marlow, West Burlington; Claire Mathews, Centerville; Mya Merschman, Central Lee; Mickey Stephens, Centerville; Jenna Twedt, Benton; Madysen Wade, EBF.
Coach of the year — Matt Hoeppner, West Liberty