The Redettes of Centerville traveled to Washington on Monday for a non-conference girls basketball clash featuring two squads with very different styles of play.
The Demons feature a short line-up that relied on perimeter scoring with as 21 of their 43 points coming via the 3-point goal.
Centerville featured a tall line up with three players listed at 6-0 or taller. The dominance inside led to 42 points in the paint, helping the Redettes pull away for a 64-43 road win.
Centerville (3-0) opened the game with a 3-point goal by Rachel George. The only other 3-point goal of the night for the Redettes would be their final points of the game in the final quarter of play.
Following a 3-point goal by Washington that tied the score 3-3, Centerville would score the next six points and not trail the Demons the remainder of the night. Two free throws by Claire Mathews with 12 seconds left in the first quarter would give the Redettes an 11-7 lead after one quarter of play.
Washington was able to keep the score close in during the second quarter, hitting on three 3-point shots beyond the arc. Washington tied the score at 22-22 on a 3-point goal by Washington's Alexandrea Murphy.
Two consecutive lay-ups by 6-1 sophomore Rachel George and a free throw by junior Mickey Stephens would send the Big Red to the locker room with a 27-22 halftime lead.
"I was irritated at halftime, as we missed a lot of bunnies," lamented Centerville head coach Nic Bellloma. "We keyed on improving our focus and concentration for the second half."
Washington opened the scoring during the second half on a 3-point goal by Josie Tanner, but the third quarter and the second half would belong to Centerville. The Redettes would score 17 points during the third quarter of play, while holding Washington to just nine points.
Washington would see the game slip away in the final 3:30 of the period as the visitors from Centerville would outscore them 12-2, including six free-throws. The quarter would close with Centerville leading 44-31.
"We ran the floor pretty well in the second half," assessed Belloma, "We have a good mix of size and speed and need to utilize it."
The Bid Red hammered in 20 points in the final frame with 14 points via the lay-up as the visitors utilized the fast break.
"During the fourth quarter, we finally got into the offense like we can, with meaningful movement, and strong passing," Belloma said.
The Redettes would end the game on their only other 3-point goal as Rhegan McDanolds hit a goal with 34 seconds remaining. Centerville had three players in scoring double figures, including Matthews and Rachel George with 14.
Stephens added 12 points. Rachel George led the team in rebounds with 11 and Claire George contributed nine boards.
Centerville hosts Albia on Friday in South Central conference play.
"We hope to unseat Knoxville, who has won the conference the last four years in a row," Belloma said.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Scoring:
Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Final
Centerville 11 16 17 20 64
Washington 7 15 9 12 43
