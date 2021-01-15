SEYMOUR — The high-flying Redette girls' basketball team steamrolled past the Seymour Warriorettes Thursday night in a non-conference matchup.
Seymour (1-9) proved no match for the offensive power and rebounding strength of a much larger and faster team. Centerville, while dominating the contest, did struggle as they missed multiple lay-ups and free throws.
"Mismatched teams can get the dominating team into some bad habits if they aren't careful," noted head Centerville coach Nic Belloma.
The Redettes were also just 8 of 21 from beyond the 3-point arc. Despite a few flaws, Centerville had no trouble extending its perfect record to 10-0 on the season.
Despite missed scoring opportunities and some forced shots in the first quarter, the Redettes' size and quickness allowed for a 21-point quarter with 18 of those points on lay-ups in the frame. Claire George got the visitors on the board on a lay-up and Centerville promptly jumped to a 13-0 lead with 3:20 to go in the period.
Claire Mathews would conclude the scoring barrage with a 3-point play the old-fashioned way with 1:27 left to play. Mathews was fouled and sank the free throw to send her team into the second quarter with a 21-4 lead.
The offensive power surge continued in the second quarter with Mickey Stephens, Abby Drew, Kyla Moore, Claire George, Claire Mathews, Jayleigh Swarts, Allison Casteel and Rachel George all joining the scoring parade. Rachel George's 3-pointer from the right baseline at the buzzer sent the teams to the locker room with a commanding 45-10 lead for the Redettes.
Claire George dominated the boards in the first half of play with 10 rebounds, including eight offensive boards. Centerville did hit on three successful 3-point attempts in the third frame, including two by Stephens and one by Rachel George.
Centerville's tight zone defense held the Warriorettes to just four points in the quarter. The Redettes went to the final period leading 64-14.
"The eight 3-pointers we hit were the high for the year," stated Belloma.
With a final 72-17 win, the Redettes take on a schedule that includes six games in the next 10 days. Up next for Centerville is a South Central Conference match-up at Albia on Tuesday as the Redettes look to improve the top record in the SCC to 7-0.
"We have our work cut out for us," stated Belloma.
The Redettes featured three players in double figures for scoring on the night, including Claire Matthews with 19 points, Mickey Stephens with 12, and 10 points for Rachel George. The leading scorer for Seymour was Jad Dudrfey with 12 of the Warriorettes 17 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Scoring
Teams 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Final
Centerville 21 24 19 8 72
Seymour 4 6 4 3 17