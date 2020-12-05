BLOOMFIELD — After two weeks without a game, the Centerville girls basketball team was ready to face someone new.
Nothing like a South Central Conference opener at Davis County for a team that hadn't played a game in two weeks.
Mickey Stephens got the Redettes clicking with an all-around tremendous performance, leading Centerville to a 62-43 win with 24 points, 11 assists, seven rebounds and four steals.
"Obviously, the game plan for Davis County was to not let (Claire) Mathews beat them. Every time she touched it, they put four kids in the lane. They were tight on her trying to face guard her. We prepared for that. We figured that was what they were going to do by trying to take her away in the half-court game.
"We've got a lot of good weapons out there. Mickey used her speed to get to the hoop. Our size hurt them inside with lobs and offensive rebounds. On the road, we played pretty well."
What made Centerville's win even more impressive was to do it with 14 days between games, 14 days in which Davis County played four games to open its season. The two-week layoff was evident in both the amount of turnovers (22) and missed free throws (17) by the Redettes in the contest.
"I know when we got to the locker room at halftime, when I asked everyone how they were feeling, a lot of girls mentioned their legs felt like they were made out of jelly," Belloma said. "They weren't used to running up and down the court that hard for that long. We're also missing a starter (JayLeigh Swarts) who is home with COVID-19 right now."
Stephens helped Centerville (2-0, 1-0 SCC) pick up the offensive pace scoring eight points in the first quarter including a pair of driving lay-ups that helped the Redettes open a 16-11 lead. Defensively, Stephens felt her team truly turned a corner in the second half limiting Davis County to just two made field goals on 16 shot attempts in the third quarter as the Redettes turned a 30-24 halftime lead into a 44-29 edge heading into the fourth.
"It really kicked in for us in the second half. That's really what got us going and knocked the rest of the rust off," Stephens said. "We just finally got it dialed in. We got our energy amped up and got our defense rolling."
While Stephens had an great all-around game for Centerville, the size of the Redettes also helped put the game out of reach. Kyla Moore came off the bench to score 11 points and haul in nine rebounds as the Redettes used a 49-33 edge on the glass to extend possessions, which helped Centerville open a 22-point lead in the fourth quarter.
"My favorite thing is dishing the ball down the post and getting those girls a wide-open look," Stephens said. "We had the size and we had the height to help put this one away."
Macy Hill led Davis County with 20 points and three steals. Briley Lough added eight points and a pair of blocks for the Mustangs while Morgan Petefish battled her way inside facing Moore, Claire and Rachel George to a seven-point, nine-rebound performance in the post.
Davis County (1-4, 0-1 SCC) heads to Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont on Tuesday. The Rockets (3-1, 1-0 SCC) opens SCC play on Friday holding off Albia, 45-28, limiting the Lady Dees to just seven points in the second half.
Centerville (2-0, 1-0 SCC) hopes to not have to worry about extended layoffs until the holiday break. The Redettes return to the court on Monday for a trip to Washington before returning home for a conference contest against Albia next Friday night.
"We just need to keep working on the little things," Belloma said. "All in all, we played pretty darn well. Davis County is a tough place to get a win no matter what the records are."