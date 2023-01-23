ALBIA — KeNisha Ruby had made just 29 field goals in 13 games, averaging just over two made shots from the field per game for the Centerville girls basketball team.
On Friday, Ruby more than doubled that total. The Redettes senior not only sank five off 11 field goals attempts at Albia, but hit her first 3-pointer of the season helping Centerville earn a 46-34 South Central Conference win over the Lady Dees.
"I usually don't hit 3-pointers, but I've waiting to get open so I could shoot one," said Ruby after nearly doubling her season scoring average with 11 points on Friday. "I was very much surprised to see it go in. It really got my confidence going."
Overall, Centerville hit 17 of 52 shots as a team. Despite taking seven more shots, Albia struggled making just 13 field goals in the contest.
"It just ended up coming down to their shots fell and our didn't," Albia head girls basketball coach Katy Dykes said. "We got good looks. They just didn't fall. Sometimes, it's just not your night in that way."
It appeared early on that things would turn out differently for the Lady Dees in their second meeting with Centerville. Last month at Lakeview Gymnasium, Albia had to fight from behind most of the night ultimately taking a late one-point lead before Rachel George scored on a lay-up, the first two of the eight points scored by the Redette senior in the final 66 seconds of a 58-50 win over the Lady Dees.
In that contest, Centerville scored the first seven points of the game and built an 18-8 lead in the first half. On Friday, Albia scored the first two points and quickly erased a slim Centerville lead forcing 10 turnovers in the first quarter while taking an 8-6 lead on a lay-up by Avery Halstead with seconds left in the opening period.
"Our defense played a great game," Dykes said. "There wasn't much we did differently throughout the game on both ends of the court. We just got more shots to fall early to help keep us in the game."
In fact, Albia scored six straight points in the second quarter to take a 14-8 lead over the Redettes. Ruby's first 3-pointer of the season came in the middle of Centerville's 9-0 responding run that included a block, rebound and four consecutive points by George as Centerville took an 18-16 halftime lead over the Lady Dees.
"When the defense has to shade other players, it makes it easier to cut through and get to the basket and get open," George said.
Ruby would sink another high-post jumper early in the second half as the Redettes began pulling away, connecting on 12 field goals in the final 16 minutes after going just 5-20 from the field as a team in the first half. Not only were shots falling for Centerville as the game wore on, but the Redettes began to dominate the battle for the boards ultimately securing a 48-35 rebounding edge in the game including a 26-16 edge in the second half.
"I was fighting for my life in there for a couple of rebounds," Ruby said with a smile after collecting seven rebounds in the contest. "It just seems like they just want to jump all over me and attack me when I'm in there fighting for the ball."
As for George?
"When Rachel's there, they seem like they're scared," Ruby joked.
George would collect a second double-double against Albia this season scoring 16 points while hauling in 18 rebounds including many on the defensive end that featured almost no Lady Dees in sight. Besides having a dominant night in the post, George sank a deep 3-pointer late in the third period igniting another second-half surge by Centerville as the Redettes scored nine of the final 11 points in the quarter with a baseline jumper from Ruby opening a 35-24 lead.
"When we get those defensive rebounds, it really pushes over into our offense," George said. "It helps us get open and down the floor quicker."
Rhegan McDanolds added six points along with a team-leading four assists and four steals for the Redettes. McDanolds nearly joined George in double figures on the glass, collecting nine rebounds as four different Centerville players finished the night collecting at least six rebounds in the SCC triumph.
"When other kids can step up, it takes a lot of the pressure off Rachel," Centerville head girls basketball coach Taylor Lawson said. "Other teams realize they can't just run a box-and-1 defense to stop Rachel because there are four other people out there for us that can score. Good things happen when we attack the lane and have balanced scoring."
Lillian DeMoss led Albia with nine points on 4-18 shooting from the field while Lexie Jones and Rebecca Spinler each added seven points for the Lady Dees. After making a non-conference trip to Mount Ayr on Monday, Centerville (9-6, 6-5 SCC) returns to conference play against Knoxville on Tuesday while Albia (5-11, 2-9 SCC) heads to Cardinal looking to snap a six-game losing streak.
"We got our offensive flow back a lot better, so I think we're on track to do some good things," Dykes said. "We just need that ball to go through the hoop."
