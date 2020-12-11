CENTERVILLE —Two teams from opposite ends of the South Central Conference play matched up for a girls basketball showdown at Centerville Friday night. Despite a solid third quarter by Albia, the league-leading Centerville Big Red proved too much for the Lady Dees.
"Officials let the teams play tonight, and as a result, we didn't shoot as many free-throws as we normally do," stated the Centerville head coach, Nic Belloma. "It was also the first time this year that we saw a zone defense."
Big Red senior Claire George opened the scoring on a free-throw before Albia countered with a lay-up by sophomore Sophie Waber to give Albia a 2-1 lead, which would be their only lead of the night. Centerville would take control of the quarter following five consecutive lay-ups, giving the home team an 11-2 lead with the conclusion of the first period of play. Centerville's aggressive full court pressure and trapping defense would smother the Albia offense.
Albia would score the opening points during the second quarter of play on a lay-up by Halle Hindman, but Centerville followed with a free-throw and three consecutive lay-ups to take a 20-4 lead midway through the frame. Down 28-12, the Albia team utilized a unique strategy. Instead of going to the locker room, the team stayed on the court and walked through defensive and offensive adjustments.
"It was more valuable for us to utilize the time on the court," assessed Albia skipper, Katy Dykes.
The Lady Dees opened the third quarter on back to back 3 point shots by Danica Workman and Waber to close the gap to 28-18. Albia would outscore the Big Red, 10-9 during the period.
The final frame was all Centerville, as the put up 18 points while holding Albia to just two points. "Our point guard got into some foul trouble in the second half, and it hurt us," noted Dykes.
Centerville was led by senior Claire Mathews with 12 points, while Rachel George added 11, and Claire George notched 10 points. Rachel George led the team in rebounds with nine, with Kyla Moore adding eight, and Mickey Stephens contributing seven.
Albia's scoring leader was Sophie Waber with 10 points. Waber would also lead the team in rebounds with six.
Centerville next travels to Chariton on Tuesday, December 12th in conference action with game time schedule for 6 p.m.
"I look for Chariton to also play some zone, but mix in some man-to-man also," speculated Belloma
Albia travels to Bussy to take on the Twin Cedar Sabers Saturday for a game scheduled for noon.
"They should be a good opponent for us," quipped Dykes, " but we will have tired legs after playing tonight."
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Scoring
Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Final
Albia 2 10 10 2 24
C'Ville 11 17 9 18 55