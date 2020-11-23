EDDYVILLE — No area high school basketball team has more on its plate before Thanksgiving than Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont.
On Monday, the Rockets helped themselves to a heaping helping of free throws and rebounds against Washington, earning the sweet reward of the first win in the 2020-21 girls basketball season.
Whitney Klyn led a balanced attack for EBF with 15 points, going 7-9 from the charity stripe as the Rockets used a full court press late in the third quarter to create a quick scoring blast to regain the lead before outscoring the Demons 15-6 in the fourth quarter to secure a 52-39 win. After opening the season with a 54-34 loss at home to ninth-ranked (1A) Lynnville-Sully, EBF (1-1) heads to Pleasantville on Tuesday night with a chance to carry a winning record into the extended holiday weekend.
"It would be huge for us to get two of these first three games," EBF head girls basketball coach Tony Fenton said. "That's going to be our first true road game of the season. We've got to be ready to go."
EBF overcame 31 turnovers to secure the first win of the season, something the Rockets could not earn before Thanksgiving last year. The Rockets started 0-3 before winning eight of their next nine games, ultimately giving EBF a chance to have a winning season.
Starting 2-1 with the same stretch of games could set up the Rockets for a great start to this season. Several players stepped up in the second game of the year with four players, including Klyn collecting at least eight of EBF's 50 rebounds against Washington.
"I feel like we all take good shots and we all contribute out there on the court," Klyn said. "We just stayed more together as a team in this game. We knew we were struggling with turnovers, but we did whatever we could to get this win. Those little things ultimately mattered."
EBF's aggressiveness on the offensive end led to one of the biggest differences throughout the night. The Rockets shot 11 free throws in the first half before Washington finally made it to the line with Kaylin Long splitting a pair of foul shots in the final two minutes of the half.
Fouls continued to mount on Washington (0-1) with two of the four available players on the bench for the Demons fouling out. Three more players finished with four fouls, putting Washington in danger of being unable to finish the game with five available players on the court.
"We're pretty fast and we like to drive to the basket as much as we can," Klyn said. "Lay-ups count a lot more than 3-pointers do. The fouls helped us out a lot. It got some of (Washington's) better players out of the game."
Despite that advantage from the foul line, turnovers by the Rockets and nine makes from 3-point territory helped Washington stay in the game. Back-to-back makes from beyond the arc by Greta Rothe and Makenna Conrad gave Washington a sudden 31-27 lead late in the third quarter.
Down 33-31, EBF changed the game by turning up the pressure on defense. After scoring the tying lay-up in transition, Emalee Davis stole Washington's ensuing inbounds pass and scored to give the Rockets the lead back. Brooke Shafer stole the next pass in the back court and found Klyn for another basket in the paint, sending EBF into the fourth quarter with a 37-33 lead.
"We were saving that press for just the right time. We were a little sluggish in the first half and didn't get into it at that point," Fenton said. "When we finally got into it, it really brought a lot of energy out of the girls. It got us the lead. The kids responded pretty well at that point.
"I think it scrambled up (Washington)," Klyn added. "It just opened to door for a few more lay-ups for us."
EBF continued to crash the glass to stretch out the lead in the fourth quarter, using three early offensive rebounds to set up a pair of free throws and a put back by Sarah Schutt, who had 11 boards to lead the Rockets. Klyn added her third steal, setting up a fast break that resulted in a lay-up for Shafer on Lillie Hynick's team-leading fifth assist, giving EBF a 44-35 lead.
"The biggest difference for us is that we took it slower and took our time, especially late in the game," Klyn said. "It will really boost our confidence if we get a second straight win on Tuesday."
Rylee German added 11 points, nine rebounds and a pair of blocks for the Rockets while Shafer added 10 points along with a team-leading five steals. Josie Tanner matched Klyn, leading Washington with 15 points while 5-10 from 3-point territory with six rebounds in the loss.