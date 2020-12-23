PELLA — Beating a team like Pella Christian is tough enough.
Doing so on the road facing an early double-digit deficit? That's was the task facing the Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont girls basketball team on Tuesday night in the final game before the holiday break.
The Rockets faced an 18-7 deficit after just one quarter against the Eagles and would see that deficit grow to 15 points before the first half was over. EBF made a second-half charge, getting within four with just over three minutes remaining before Pella Christian put away a 52-46 win with a final six-point run.
Pella Christian's 6-2 post, Allison Van Gorp, would inflict most of the damage for the Eagles with 12 points in the first quarter. EFB junior Sarah Schutt hit on two lay-ups during the opening eight minutes to keep the Rockets in the game as both teams opened up with full-court pressure on defense.
The Rockets would use 14 points in the second quarter to close the gap heading to halftime. Five EBF players would score in the quarter as EBF trimmed a 25-10 Pella Christian lead with 4:28 left in the first half with field goals by Whitney Klyn, Emanlee Davis, Brooke Shafer,and Schutt energized the Rocket fans.
Shafer concluded the half with a 3-pointer at the buzzer, cutting the Pella Christian lead to 28-21 at half.
EBF was able to take away much of Pella Christian's inside game during the third quarter, but the Eagles found the net on three 3-point goals. Six points by Klyn would help keep the Rockets in the game as they trailed the Eagles, 41-33 entering the final frame.
With Pella Christian leading by eight, the Rockets would out score the Eagles 9-5 during the first five minutes of the final frame. Shafer's breakaway layup brought the deficit to four points, 46-42 with just 3:10 left on the clock.
Pella Christian would counter with six points, putting EFB in position to foul to regain possession of the ball. With EBF not in the bonus situation, the Rockets struggled to regain possession without the Eagles going to the foul line until the final eight seconds. Shafer would hit another 3-pointer at the buzzer to end the contest.
EFB was led in scoring with 13 by Klyn. Schutt contributing 12, Davis added nine and Shafer scored eight.
Schutt and Davis also grabbed 11 rebounds each to lead the Rockets in the category. EBF (4-5) will return from the holiday break with a return to South Central Conference play on Tuesday, Jan. 5, at home against Chariton.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Scoring:
Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Final
EBF 7 14 12 13 46
Pella Ch. 18 10 13 11 52