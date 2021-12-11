OTTUMWA [mdash]James C. Roberts, 93, formerly of Ottumwa, died December 8, 2021 in Boca Raton, FL. Visitation begins at 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 14th, at Reece Funeral Home with family present 5-7 p.m. Tuesday. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, December 15th, at Reece Funeral Home.