EDDYVILLE –
EBF and Pekin squared off in a non-conference battle after each team competed in their respective conference games during the previous night. "'We were a little flat-footed tonight," commented EBF head coach Tony Fenton, " we need to learn to play games back-to-back."
Pekin's leading scorer on the season, Kerrigan Pope scored the initial points in the contest on a lay-up. With just under three minutes to go in the first quarter, and Pekin leading 5-4, the Rockets Ava Eastlick hit a 3-pointer and followed up with a on the left wing as the home team outscored the visitors 8-2 during the remainder of the first quarter.
The second quarter saw the Panthers slowly chip away at the Rockets lead. Sarah Eubanks, Makenzie Dahlstrom, and Taylor Gambell each hit from beyond the 3-point arc for Pekin as they outscored EBF 14-10 during the quarter, closing the half trailing the Rockets 22-21. "We were trying to speed the game up," noted Fenton, "but they slowed the game down."
Rocket junior Whitney Klyn opened the second half with a steal, and went coast-to-coast to score on a lay-up. Klyn would score the first six points for the EBF squad as the Rockets outscored the Panthers 14-7 during the critical third quarter to open a 36-28 lead. Eubanks would hit on another 3-pointer for the Panthers during the third frame for the fourth of five Panther treys on the night. "They made more 3's than we expected," assessed Fenton.
The Panthers battled back during the fourth quarter, outscoring the Rockets 9-8, but it proved too little, too late. The Rockets would hold onto a 45-37 win over the visitors.
EBF had three players in double figures with Molly Shafer and Eastlick leading the offense with 13 points each while Klyn scored 10 for the winners. Pope's 12 points would lead the Pekin squad in scoring.
Pekin (0-6/0-5) next travels to Columbus Junction to take on Columbus (2/5/1-3) in a Southeast Super Conference match-up on December 14th while EBF hosts Knoxville (2-3/0-2) on December 14th.