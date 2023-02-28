EDDYVILLE – Not many coaches can say they've been a part of a 16-inning state softball championship game and a triple-overtime regional basketball final.
Tony Fenton has watched many Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont student athletes battle to the end to accomplish incredible achievements over the years. There was something special, however, about last Thursday's 71-65 win over Hudson in a game that took four full quarters and three extra periods to decide.
"I think we've only been to the state basketball tournament as a program three times since 1938," Fenton said. "This is something that doesn't happen that often. We thought we had a good team, but to sitting here going to state with an unbeaten record is something I'm not sure anyone thought would happen.
"These kids are resilient. When it gets to the fourth quarter, they just don't give up."
EBF erased a seven-point deficit with five minutes left against Hudson, scoring nine straight points to take a 49-47 lead heading into the final minute of regulation on a baseline drive by Whitney Klyn.
"It was definitely intense throughout that entire game," Klyn said. "Everything was on the line. We had play to our best. They had to play to their best. The crowd was loud. Just being in that environment was a lot of fun.
"Finally, we were the team that had more grit."
Addie Rhoades put the EBF celebration on hole, sinking a baseline shot of her own in the final minute of regulation keeping Hudson's state tournament hopes alive for another four minutes. Rhoades put the Pirates in position to earn the regional title in the first overtime period scoring four straight points to put EBF behind 53-51.
That grit that Klyn mentioned came through again when the Rockets' lone senior banked in the tying basket, sending EBF and Hudson into a second overtime period. Trailing by four early in the second OT, the Rockets again fought back regaining a 58-57 lead on a clutch 3-pointer by sophomore Ava Eastlick who finished with 12 points playing in a regional final for the second time in as many varsity basketball seasons.
"That's probably the biggest game I've ever played in," Eastlick said. "It was big. It was big throughout the whole game. The overtimes were kind of scary. You just had to go out there and play as hard as you could."
Eastlick was just the most recent Rocket to hit a big shot in the instant postseason classic. She would not be the last as sophomore teammate Molly Shafer faced an even bigger shot at the foul line needing to make a free throw to erase a 61-60 Hudson lead with 28 seconds left in the second overtime.
"They actually called a timeout right before that free throw, so I sat down and took a deep breath to calm myself down," Shafer said. "I just tried not to think. I just did what I know, which is shoot the ball."
Shafer's focus on the basics led to the game-tying make that ultimately sent the regional final into a third overtime. Finally, after 40 minutes of intense postseason basketball coming 56 years after the program's last trip to the state basketball tournament, EBF broke through with the first six points of the third extra session including a wide-open lay-up by Kate Shafer, a steal by Klyn and four straight points by Molly Shafer as the Rockets used a 9-0 run to secure the program's first 5-on-5 girls state basketball appearance.
"By the time we got to that third overtime, you could see the other team was all bent over red in the face and wore out. Our kids didn't show that," Fenton said. "I felt pretty confident we were going to get it once we got a four-point lead just by the way we were carrying ourselves.
"That overtime pressure is tough. You know if you lose, you're done. We just kept coming back."
On Wednesday, the Rockets will face a program with recent championship success facing Pocahontas Area, the program led to the 3A state title in 2017 by Iowa Girls High School basketball player of the year Elle Ruffridge. EBF hasn't lost since falling one win short of a state tournament berth last year to Ballard, the eventual 3A state champions in 2021 and the 4A state champions in 2020.
"We were such a young team last year. We had two freshmen starting. None of us had ever been in that atmosphere playing in the third round of the postseason," Klyn said. "Ballard knew exactly what to do. They were the more experienced team. For us having that extra year of experience under our belt and knowing what it's like has helped us out a lot."
It also doesn't hurt that many of the EBF basketball players were part of the run to the state volleyball tournament this past fall. The Rockets, seeded sixth in that tournament, knocked off Wapsie Valley in four games before falling to eventual state champion Western Christian in the 2A state semifinals.
"Four of our five starters have now been in that state atmosphere playing with that state mentality," said Klyn, a starter both in volleyball and basketball for EBF. "We'll be ready to go. We know what it's like. It may be a different sport, but we know what to do with ourselves. We're not going to be scared."
