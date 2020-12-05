ALBIA — Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont used their inside game to pull away for a 46-28 victory over Albia, pulling away in the second half to secure the win in the South Central Conference opener for both teams.
"We didn't shoot free throws very well in the second half," noted Albia head coach Katy Dykes. "We missed too many shots in the second half also."
The Rockets would dominate the Blue Demons in the paint during the second half of play, opening the margin after taking a 27-21 lead into the second half. EBF opened the scoring in the first quarter when Lillie Hynick put the Rockets on the board.
Trailing Albia 5-2, with 3:50 left in the period, the Rockets would go on an eight-point run with four players scoring. EBF was able to break the full court press by Albia to take a narrow 12-10 lead into the second quarter.
The Blue Demons cut the lead to 14-13 following a lay-up by Paige Kaster and a free throw by Sophia Waber. The Rockets would counter with five lay-ups to propel them to a 27-21 halftime lead. Rocket senior Emalee Davis notched five points in the quarter to aid the cause.
The second-half scoring drought by Albia would prover their undoing. Leading 29-24 with 6:09 in the third quarter, EBF would score the next 10 points on lay-ups.
Waber would add a field goal with five seconds left in the quarter, but Albia trailed EBF 39-26 after three. The offensive woes continued for the Blue Demons during the final stanza as they were able to muster a total of two points, with the lone Albia score coming on a lay-up by Waber with 1:12 left in the contest.
Albia led in scoring by Sophis Waber with 12 points. Waber also led the Blue Demons in rebounding, grabbing 11. Halle Hindman added eight rebounds.
EBF was led in scoring by senior Brooke Shafer with 12 points and Emalee Davis with 10 points. The leading rebounders for EFB were Ruth Gutch with 10 and Whitney Klyn with nine boards.
Albia (0-3) next hosts Chariton in South Central conference play Tuesday.
"Our main goal right now is to improve our shooting percentage," lamented Coach Dykes. "Also, we will be getting back the rest of the team, as we had some players quarantined."
EFB (3-1) hosts Davis County next Tuesday in South Central Conference play. Varsity action is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Scoring:
Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Final
EBF 12 15 12 7 46
Albia 10 11 5 2 28