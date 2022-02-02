EDDYVILLE — The season-long quest for a conference championship came down to 30 seconds of execution.
Trailing reigning South Central Conference champion Centerville, 41-40, the Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont girls basketball team had the ball in their hands with the final minute of the fourth quarter winding down. To earn a share of the SCC title, the Rockets had to find a way to put the ball in the basket.
Molly Shafer would not be denied, even after the freshman thought she was fouled going up for her first shot attempt in the closing seconds. Shafer followed her initial miss, putting home the rebound while drawing a foul for the 3-point play that put EBF ahead for good as a steal and two more free throws by Whitney Klyn closed out a thrilling 45-41 win for the Rockets.
"This is definitely one of the big highlights of my athletic career," said Shafer, who also earned all-state volleyball honors while guiding the Rockets within a win of a state tournament berth this past fall. "It's a good feeling to help my team and get that conference title."
Centerville and EBF ended Tuesday night with identical 15-3 overall records. More importantly to both teams, the squads wrap up SCC play with matching 10-2 conference records, giving the Redettes a second straight conference title and the first SCC title for the Rocket girls basketball team since winning the outright championship in 2017.
"If we had to share it with someone, I'm glad we shared the title with Coach (Tony) Fenton and his girls. We've been coaching against each other for so many years," Centerville head girls basketball coach Nic Belloma said. "Both teams played hard. Both teams made big plays at times. EBF just made a couple more plays late and we didn't finish a couple of buckets. All in all, it was a well-played game between two really good teams."
Both teams came out playing with great energy and intensity, resulting in 19 steals and six blocked shots in the first half between the teams forcing 31 combined turnovers in a seemingly continuous battle for the basketball. Klyn sank the first field goal of the game, drilling a 3-pointer off a feed from Shafer, before finding Ava Eastlick and Shafer for baskets later in the first quarter as EBF built a 13-8 lead.
"We had to take it one game at a time to get to this point, but we knew this final conference game with Centerville was coming," Klyn said. "We've been working for this all season. Every team wants to call themselves conference champions. We worked extra hard for this. We went full on (Monday) during practice, running their plays and getting ready for what they did best."
EBF would lead throughout the second quarter, twice opening a seven-point advantage with Aliya Wagamon scoring off a block and feed by Klyn to put EBF up 19-12 with 5:20 left in the first half. Centerville stemmed the tied, cutting the lead to 21-17 by halftime before opening the second half scoring the first eight points of the third quarter with Mickey Stephens taking over, scoring 12 of her game-high 16 points in the final 16 minutes.
"We just had to stay the course, hit some shots and make some stops," Fenton said. "Down the stretch, we had some players come up pretty big for us."
Klyn hit the first big shot of the second half for the Rockets, sinking a much-needed 3-pointer to stop the initial 8-0 run by Centerville. The Redettes, however, would respond with another 8-0 run that included a coast-to-coast lay-up and assist by Stephens on a 3-pointer by Rachel George before Rhegan McDanolds converted an offensive rebound into a 3-point play, putting Centerville ahead 33-24.
"We've been making plays and won close games throughout the conference season," Belloma said. "We've won 32 out of 37 games over the past two seasons. Our kids have played well even after losing some key pieces from last year. Kids have just continued to step up for us and make key plays."
EBF answered with big plays and big shots to get back in the game. Eastlick followed up a putback by Ruth E. Gutch by scoring the final five points of the third, sinking a corner 3-pointer as part of a 10-point effort for the Rocket freshman cutting Centerville's lead down to 33-31 heading into the fourth quarter.
Neither team led by more than four points at any point in the final eight minutes, keeping the tension rising down to the very last minute. Centerville maintained through the first 7:39.5 of the final quarter, leading 41-40 entering the final minute with Stephens heading to the free throw line looking to increase the lead.
Instead, the conference's top free throw shooter missed just her second foul shot in seven attempts, opening the door for EBF to take the lead on Shafer's 3-point putback with 20.5 seconds left. Down 43-41, Centerville's bid to tie or take the lead was thwarted by Klyn who picked off a pass from George intended for Allie Peterson and sank both free throws with 9.5 seconds left to help clinch the SCC championship split.
"We just had to play smart, but had to be aggressive on that possession," Klyn said. "Rachel was yelling at (Peterson) to go to the corner. I was just waiting for it to happen. We shoot 10 free throws in every practice and record how many we make. I know how important free throws are. I was incredibly focused, took a deep breath and sank those free throws like I always do."