EDDYVILLE – Whitney Klyn scored 12 points, grabbed nine rebounds, dished out seven assists and even blocked three shots as Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont snapped a five-game losing streak on Tuesday with a 52-31 South Central Conference girls basketball win over Albia.
Rylee German added 11 points and eight rebounds as EBF held off the Lady Dees, who scored 10 of the final 12 points in the third quarter cutting the Rockets' 17-point lead down to 35-26. Hallie Hindman led Albia with nine points and eight rebounds.
EBF (5-7, 3-3 SCC) heads to Davis County on Friday. Albia (3-8, 1-4 SCC) will look to snap a three-game losing streak on Friday at Chariton.