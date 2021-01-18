EDDYVILLE — It took the highest scoring effort of the season by Davis County on Friday to prevent the Rockets from scoring consecutive South Central Conference wins.
On Monday, the Rockets stepped it up on the defensive end to bounce back with a non-conference win over Ankeny Christian. The winless Eagles were limited to just three points in 16 minutes midway through the game, including a third quarter shutout that clinched EBF's 84-17 victory.
"With a mismatch on the evening, we knew we needed to set some goals to keep our focus," noted Rocket skipper, Tony Fenton. "We wanted to keep our turnovers at 10 or under for the game tonight, and we finished with nine turnovers."
Ankeny Christian won the tip and scored first with just 20 seconds into the game. The jubilation soon went south as EBF senior Brooke Shafer opened the scoring for the Rockets on a layup and scored 10 points in the period, including a jumper with three seconds remaining to give the Rockets a 17-10 lead.
The second quarter saw total dominance by the Rockets as they put 26 points on the board to open a 43-13 lead. Seven of the EBF players put points on the board, with Emalee Davis hitting a 3-pointer midway through the frame.
The Eagles offense, meanwhile, could muster only three points against an aggressive EBF defense.
Ankeny Christian's woes continued during the third frame as the Rocket's man to man defense held the Eagles scoreless. Shafer opened the scoring for the Rockets as five Rockets scored during that span. Kaylie Lyon hit a lay-up with 3:21 left, then canned a short jumper with one minute left to put the finishing touches on the third period with the Rockets up 61-13.
Shafer opened the final frame with steal and a lay-up giving her a season high 19 points on the night. Ailya Wagamon, Lillie Hynick and Davis each hit a trey during the final period for the Rockets sending Ankeny Christian home with the loss and an 0-13 overall record.
Whitney Kyln recorded a triple-double for EBF, scoring 13 points while collecting 10 steals and 10 assists. In addition to Shafer's 19 points and Klyn's 13, Hynick added 12 and Sarah Shutt knocked down 10 points for the Rockets.
Rylee German led EBF (6-8) in rebounds with six. Davis and Hynick each grabbing four.
Chloe Roe led the Eagles in scoring as she hit on 10 of the 17 points for the Eagles.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Scoring
Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Final
Ankeny Ch. 10 3 0 4 17
EBF 17 26 18 23 84