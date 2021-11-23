EDDYVILLE — Fans of the Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont girls basketball team have plenty to be thankful for this week.
The Rockets easily secured a third straight win to open the season on Tuesday, rolling to a 64-45 win over Pleasantville in EBF's home opener. The win was the closest yet for the Rockets, who were coming off a 58-27 non-conference road win on Monday at Washington.
Improving to 3-0 came as a result of the Rockets setting the pace on the court, playing up-tempo to pull away from the Trojans in the opening minutes.
"In the first half, we got out and ran like we wanted to," noted EBF head girls basketball coach Tony Fenton.
The Rockets would take over the game in quick fashion after Pleasantville struck with the game's first basket, a 3-pointer that gave the Trojans their only lead. EBF freshman Molly Shafer knocked down a lay-up, followed by a free-throw, then came up with a steal and a lay-up for the first five points for the Rockets.
Shafer would score six of her 11 points in the first half, helping EBF open a 16-7 lead. Pleasantville post player Malorie McKinney's two free throws with 4:41 left in the first quarter would prove to the last points scored by the Trojans in over three minutes as the Rockets stretched out its early lead.
The Rockets opened the second quarter with some fireworks when Shafer and Ava Easlick each hit on 3-point goals. The Rockets would again put together a strong defensive stand, keeping the Trojans off the scoreboard from the 4:40 mark of the quarter until just 52 seconds remained in the half, allowing EBF to open a 38-14 halftime lead.
Five different EBF scored during the second quarter, led by sophomore Aliya Wagamon's six points. Wagamon would score seven points during the third quarter while Eastlick hit two more 3-pointers for the Rockets.
The Trojans scoring would pick up early in the second half, only allowing the Rockets a 16-15 third-quarter edge. Pleasantville (1-1) would outscore EBF 16-10 in the final eight minutes, but never truly threatened to steal the game from the Rockets.
"We let up a little in the second half," noted Fenton. "We do need to learn to play all four quarters."
Three Rocket players scored in double figures. Wagamon led the way for EBF with a career-high 19 points.
Eastlick added a career high 15 points, giving the EBF freshman three double-figure scoring efforts in her first three high school basketball games. Shafer, who scored a career-high and game-high 16 points on Monday night in Washington, finished with 11 points on Tuesday.
Eastlick led the Rockets in treys with three. Wagamon also led the Rockets in rebounding, grabbing eight. Whitney Klyn scored nine points and EBF and grabbed five rebounds
EBF will carry a perfect 3-0 record into South Central Conference play on Friday, Dec. 3. The Rockets will head to Albia to face the Lady Dees, a somewhat surprising 35-31 winner over Sigourney on Tuesday in the season opener for both area teams.