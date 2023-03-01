DES MOINES — It took 56 years for a girls basketball team from the Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont school district to make it back to a state tournament.
Winning at state, however, is different challenge altogether.
Akaysa Duitscher made a run at matching a state record set by another former Pocahontas Area standout, sinking six shots from 3-point range on Wednesday falling two makes short of former Iowa girls state basketball player of the year Elle Ruffridge. Duitscher's 20-point effort helped the sixth-seeded Indians knock off third-ranked, unbeaten EBF 47-36 in the Class 2A quarterfinals at the Iowa High School Girls State Basketball Tournament.
"Everybody's dream is to get here to state. We were able to accomplish that," EBF head girls basketball coach Tony Fenton said. "There's a little disappointment not winning this game. We thought we had a good shot at it. It was a very competitive game.
"We've got a young team that has some work to do in the offseason. I'm sure their goal is to get back up here next season."
Playing in a 5-on-5 state basketball tournament for the first time in school history, the Rockets got off to a fast start scoring the first four points set up by plays on the defensive end. Ava Eastlick drew a foul after stealing a pass on the opening possession of the game, sinking both free throws, before finding Molly Shafer for a transition lay-up after Kate Shafer collected the first of EBF's 15 blocked shots.
"I felt pretty good at the start of the game," Eastlick said. "We just came out and got rolling."
Then, Duitscher set a new tone for the contest sinking a 3-pointer to get the first points on the board for Pocahontas Area. Duitscher sank a second straight 3-pointer after an EBF miss, giving the Indians the lead for the first time.
By the time the first quarter was over, Pocahontas Area had built a 14-10 lead over EBF. Duitscher had 12 of those 14 points, sinking four 3-pointers in the opening eight minutes while the rest of her teammates were a combined 1-18 from the field in the opening period.
"We didn't think they could keep sinking shots like that and keep it going," Eastlick said. "After a while, when (Deitscher) had hit three in a row, it was amazing. They didn't shoot like this all season."
To Eastlick's point, Pocahontas Area entered Wednesday's game shooting less than 30 percent from 3-point range making on average less than seven 3-pointers a game. With the Rockets swatting away several shots in the paint, the Indians focused much of their offensive attack on the perimeter taking over half of their field goals attempts (32 out of 61) from beyond the arc.
While Pocahontas Area sank nine 3-pointers as a team in the game, EBF went nearly the entire game without hitting a long-range shot. Whitney Klyn, EBF's all-district scoring leader, finally sank what proved to be the only 3-point make in 11 attempts for the Rockets in the fourth quarter.
"It was a little nerve-racking. (Pocahontas Area) came out fast and we couldn't get anything to fall from deep," said Eastlick after finishing her first state tournament game with eight points on 3-9 shooting, including four misses in four attempts from 3-point territory. "I just started to drive and hoped my shot would come back to me.
"It's valuable getting that experience of playing on the big stage of a state tournament," Fenton added.
Back-to-back 3-pointers from the corner by Carly Janssen gave Pocahontas Area a 20-12 lead early in the second quarter. Eastlick drove in for a basket before finding Molly Shafer inside, cutting the Pocahontas Area lead to three before a putback in the final minute by Abby Oberhelman gave the Indians a 22-17 halftime lead.
"That was one of the most pressured games we've had this season," Shafer said. "I think that made a difference. There were also a few fouls that didn't get called out there."
The physical play allowed by the officials played to the advantage of Pocahontas Area. The Indians collected 18 offensive rebounds in the contest while forcing EBF into 22 turnovers, including 18 steals with eight being picked off by Janssen leading to 17 more field goal attempts as the Indians gradually stretched their lead out to double figures at 35-25 after three quarters.
"There were a few times where it got really frustrating," Eastlick said. "You'd see things out there that you through for sure was a foul and they wouldn't call it. We wanted to get to the free throw line on some of those drives. We were attacking and doing what we were supposed to do. We just didn't get the calls.
"It was a very physical game and very fast-paced," Molly Shafer added. "It just felt like it flew by."
Before the Rockets knew it, Pocahontas Area has ended EBF's bid for a perfect run to the program's first state championship. For their part, the Shafer sisters made an impact in their state basketball debut with Molly Shafer scoring a team-best 17 points while Kate Shafer hauled in a game-high 13 rebounds.
In her final game, Klyn was held to just five points by the Indians almost 14 points before her season average in scoring. The lone EBF senior, however, got her revenge on the defensive end blocking six shots coming up one short of a 2A girls state tournament individual game record.
Pocahontas Area (21-4) will face another unbeaten team, second-seeded Central Lyon (23-0), on Friday in the 2A state basketball semifinals. EBF will look to bounce back next season after a special 24-1 season ending for the first time since 1967 at the state tournament.
"The girls just have to work a little bit harder to get a little bit better heading into next season," Fenton said. "We came up to win. Our girls weren't satisfied just making it here.
"This might have been the most competitive 2A state tournament game. We just fell a little short, but just to make it here is an honor in itself."
