EDDYVILLE — The week began with Sigourney riding an 11-game winning streak and Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont having lost four in a row.
The week will end with both teams opening postseason play doing so with much different waves of momentum. The Rockets snapped a five-game losing streak, bouncing back from a tough road loss at North Mahaska in a big way by closing the regular season with an impressive 60-33 win over the Savages.
"That was definitely our most complete game we've played both offensively and defensively," EBF head girls basketball coach Tony Fenton said. "We executed what we wanted to do on defense and, offensively, we were making shots."
No one hit more shots on Tuesday than Whitney Klyn, who led all scorers with 24 points while hitting 10 of EBF's 21 field goals. Klyn was 7-10 in the first half, scoring 16 points as EBF outscored Sigourney 20-4 in the second quarter capped by a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from Lillie Hynick that lifted the Rockets to a 27-14 halftime lead.
"Knowing that we're going into regionals, we want to bear down and get everything working well," Klyn said. "We know we've been struggling recently. We want to get all that figured out. This is a good win going into the postseason."
One night after having their winning streak snapped with a road loss at Lynnville-Sully, Sigourney (16-5) struggled once again offensively at times. Carly Goodwin led Sigourney for the second straight night in scoring, finishing with 11 points against EBF, but was just 3-14 from the field as the Savages shot just 23 percent (10-43) and missed 21 of 27 shots from 3-point territory while top scorer Kaylee Weber was stymied in the post, going 3-11 from the field.
"We've kind of hit a slump all of a sudden," Sigourney head girls basketball coach Zach Tremmel said. "Shots aren't falling and we're kind of letting it affect our defense. It's not the greatest time for that to happen."
Back-to-back 3-pointers by Goodwin to close out the opening quarter seemed to right the ship for the Savages after a 1-10 shooting start for the team. Sigourney's 10-7 lead after one quarter was gone on the first possession of the second quarter when Klyn scored inside while being fouled, converting a conventional 3-point play to tie the score before putting EBF on top for good in transition on a feed by Aliya Wagamon set up by a Sarah Schutt steal.
"The first half on Monday at North Mahaska was one of the best halves we've played all season. We were shooting the ball pretty well," Fenton said. "We talked about that during this game. It was just a matter of keeping the peddle to the metal."
Weber, who scored her 1,000th career point last week in a 59-20 victory over Keota that ran Sigourney's winning streak to 11 straight, seemed poised to set a similar second half tone for the Rockets to one set by North Mahaska one night earlier. After rallying from an early 14-6 deficit against the Rockets, the Warhawks pulled away in the second half to secure a 47-34 win on Monday over EBF.
Weber grabbed an opening defensive rebound on Tuesday and drove the length of the court for a lay-up, just the second field goal made inside the 3-point arc for Sigourney. EBF, facing a pressure defense, called a quick timeout.
"We knew North Mahaska and Sigourney were pretty even going in," Klyn said. "We knew, if we could play a better second half than the one we played on Monday, we could do a lot better."
Klyn helped EBF (8-13) respond by finding Rylee German for a pair of baskets as the Rockets began to stretch out a double-digit lead, collecting three of her game-high six assists in the third quarter. Lillie Hynick added five more points in the third after her half-closing 3-pointer before the Rockets really took off in the fourth, scoring the first 10 points of the period to put away the most impressive win of the regular season heading into Saturday's Class 3A regional tournament opener at No. 11 West Liberty on Saturday.
"West Liberty has a lot of height, they've got three players that can really score the ball and have come out on top in some dogfights in their conference," Fenton said. "We've got to go up there and give it our best shot.
"If we keep playing like this, we have a good chance of going far," Klyn added.
Sigourney, meanwhile, takes a 16-5 record into Class 1A regional tournament action which begins just two nights after closing the regular season with a second straight loss. The Savages welcome in Moulton-Udell needing to quickly regain their confidence to avoid closing the season with three losses in the span of four days.
"We've got one day of practice before opening the postseason on Thursday," Tremmel said. "Hopefully, we can turn the switch back on."