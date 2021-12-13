SIGOURNEY – The Sigourney girls' basketball team battled all night just to get the lead on Monday night against Washington.
Once the Savages got on top, zone defense would help hold off the Demons in the fourth quarter for a 40-38 non-conference win.
"Since they were struggling on the perimeter shooting, we went to the zone to give ourselves the best chance to pull it out," Sigourney head girls basketball coach Zach Tremmel said.
Washington held the lead for most of the game. Sigourney finally took the lead for the fist time with 5:40 left when junior Zoe Webb banked in a 3-pointer.
The Sigourney offense was aided by five treys on the night. Josephine Moore gave the Savages a presence in the post against the Demons, scoring a team-high 14 points by setting rear screens in the low post for guards, leading to successful passes back to the freshman for several baskets in the post.
Trailing 8-6 after one quarter of play, the only field goal Sigourney (2-4) would score came on a 3-pointer from the left baseline by Julia VanEe with 2:20 on the clock. The Demons (1-5) would go to the charity stripe 14 times during the first half, connecting on seven of the attempts.
Moore would score six of the nine Savage points in the second half. Carly Goodwin hit a 22-foot trey for the remaining points in the second frame.
The Demons would be outscored 13-8 in a critical third period. Ava Fisch and Rain Barthelman hit from beyond the 3-point arc.
Webb would score eight points in the final period of play for the Savages as they held onto a narrow win. Makenna Conrad led Washington in scoring with 10 points while Kaylin Long and Elyse Hunt each added eight points.