Girls basketball: Savages fall to No. 13 North Mahaska

NEW SHARON — Carly Goodwin will likely remember the second quarter at North Mahaska for quite awhile.
In fact, don't be surprised if Goodwin gets her revenge on a softball diamond each time she pitches this summer against the Warhawks.
North Mahaska not only slowed down the Sigourney girls basketball team in the second quarter of Tuesday's Class 1A regional quarterfinal. The 13th-ranked Warhawks shut the Savages down keeping Sigourney from scoring a point for nearly 12 full minutes during a 68-47 win over their South Iowa Cedar League rivals.
"They're tall, they're athletic and they play really good defense," Sigourney head girls basketball coach Schay Moore said. "They came out and got us out of our offensive set. We didn't adjust to that very well."
It was a stark contrast to the start of the postseason battle as Sigourney, seeking to avenge a 48-31 regular-season loss to the Warhawks on the same floor, played with a totally different attitude on Tuesday. The Savages took the fight right to North Mahaska, forcing seven turnovers in the first quarter while putting 22 points on the scoreboard in the opening eight minutes.
"We wanted to attack right away and be just as aggressive as they were," Sigourney senior Rain Barthelman said.
It didn't hurt that Ava Fisch caught fire early from behind the 3-point line. The Sigourney sophomore sank a trio of 3-pointers in the first quarter, including consecutive makes that extended Sigourney's early lead to 22-15.
"We really just fed off each other early on," Goodwin said. "Ava was hitting those 3-pointers and it just got everyone pumped up. It got the crowd pumped up. It's fun to play in front of large crowds like that."
Fisch, however, would not score another point throughout the remainder of the game. Sigourney would not score a point for the rest of the first half as North Mahaska cut Sigourney's lead to 22-18 by the end of the first quarter, then scored all 15 points in the second quarter building an 11-point halftime lead while leaving the Savages frustrated and searching for answers.
"We struggled rebounding. We gave them a lot of second chances," Barthelman said. "I think they'll have a chance to make the state tournament. It wouldn't surprise me to see them make a run at a state championship."
"That second quarter killed us," Goodwin added.
Sigourney, however, didn't go away quietly. Trailing by as many as 17 in the third quarter, the Savages scored the first six points of the fourth quarter to pull within 50-39 and had a shot from Goodwin to cut the Warhawk lead down to eight.
Instead, Goodwin came up short on a 3-pointer. Seconds later, North Mahaska freshman Aly Steil tossed up a 3-pointer that helped the Warhawks kick off an 18-8 game-closing run.
"The score definitely doesn't reflect the game. We couldn't quite get the shots to fall when we needed to," Moore said. "We knew coming into the holiday break, we weren't where we wanted to be. We knew a couple teams had gotten us where we felt like we were the better team. We really talked about how we had a job to do and goals to achieve. As a result, we picked up some high-quality wins in the second half of the season."
Goodwin led Sigourney with 15 points in the loss, ending a 16-8 season for the Savages on the hardwood. Josephine Moore added nine points and hauled in 10 rebounds against the physical Warhawks (19-3) while seniors Barthelman and Zoe Webb combined to score 12 points in their final game for the Sigourney girls basketball team.
"We've definitely approved a lot during the season," Barthelman said. "The run we went on in the second half of the season made us realize we had more potential than we thought we had at the beginning."
Goodwin will be one of several returning players looking to improve on Sigourney's 16-win hoops season next winter. In the meantime, the all-state pitcher will looking to get her revenge by pitching several shutout innings against the Warhawks when the two teams meet in SICL action in four months.
"I'll keep the basketball season in the back of my mind every time I pitch against them," Goodwin said.
