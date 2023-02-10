SIGOURNEY – As it turned out, there were two flurries that passed through Sigourney on Thursday.
The first came outside as slushy snow caused classes to be canceled during the morning. The second came inside the Sigourney High School Gymnasium on Thursday night, bringing an end to the Moulton-Udell girls basketball season.
Sigourney scored 10 points in the first 71 seconds of a Class 1A, Region 8 first round contest with the Eagles, pressing the issue early and often on the way to a 34-point opening quarter. The Savages cruised to a 65-12 postseason-opening win over M-U, the eighth straight win for Sigourney that started four days after suffering a 48-31 South Iowa Cedar League loss at North Mahaska on Jan. 13.
On Tuesday night, Sigourney will get to avenge that loss to the 13th-ranked Warhawks. The SICL rivals collide in second round regional tournament action in New Sharon.
"We've struggled at times to score this year, but our defense has been our one constant," Sigourney head girls basketball coach Schay Moore said. "The best part is that it wasn't just one person that contributed. We had four or five players that reached double figures. It makes everything a lot better when everyone can be involved in our success."
Rain Barthelman, playing along with senior teammate Zoe Webb on the home court at the Sigourney High School Gymnasium for the final time, led the Savages with 13 points on Thursday. The Savages pressed the winless Eagles into 41 turnovers by the time the game was over with nine different Sigourney players collecting at least one of the team's 30 steals.
"Since the winter break, we've been playing some of our best basketball," Barthelman said. "Our coach has been telling us to go out there and play the best basketball we know how to play to end the season. I think we're doing that. We got off to a really good start. We couldn't miss a shot. It was exciting."
Carly Goodwin, one of three Sigourney players to score 12 points on Thursday, set the tone for the night sinking a 3-pointer on the first possession of the game before collecting a steal and finding Zoe Webb for a basket. Goodwin, Ava Fisch and Josephine Moore collected three steals in the opening minute as the Savages sprinted away from M-U in a blink leaving little doubt early about the final outcome.
"We've really improved our defense since the holiday break. That's definitely shown in the games that we've played in the second half of the season," Goodwin said. "Your defense leads into your offensive momentum. I think showed again in this game."
Sigourney (16-7) spread the wealth in the opening quarter with seven different players contributing to the 34-1 start. The Savages sank 12 of 21 field goal attempts in the first eight minutes while collecting 12 steals on defense.
"When our press is working, it helps us defensively," Schay Moore said. "Our half-court defense has been really good to us. We've got to keep that up."
Goodwin put the game fully out of reach in the second quarter, collecting three steals and three breakaway lay-ups as the Savages built a 49-3 halftime lead. Goodwin finished the night with nine steals.
"If we have one good quarter, we need to keep that going," Goodwin said. "We followed up a really good first quarter with a good second quarter. We need to keep that going to finish strong."
Josephine Moore added 12 points and a game-high six rebounds for Sigourney while Erin Dawson came off the bench to score 12 points for the Savages. North Mahaska, now 18-3 on the season after a 61-31 regional first-round win on Thursday over Tri-County, outscored Sigourney 22-6 in the second quarter on Jan. 13 building a commanding 28-9 halftime lead over the Savages.
"We were a little scared and a little intimidated of them the first time we played them," Goodwin said. "We thought they were the better team going into that first game. Having played more conference teams since then, I think we've got the mindset that we can hang with them. If we have that good mindset, we should be fine."
Lexis Smith led M-U with six points on Thursday, joining Stephanie Leager as the two Eagles to close out their high school basketball careers at Sigourney. Moulton-Udell finishes a tough season at 0-20, but fought all the way to the end scoring seven of their 12 points in the final quarter.
"Our philosophy from day one is to play hard for all 32 minutes," M-U head girls basketball coach Jason Ogden said. "You see bright spots in what we do. When you have 10 underclassmen, you're going to have inconsistent times.
"You can look at our record and define this as a bad season, but if you define it by progress and effort, it's not a bad season. I told the kids they'll reflect on this season and think about how easy it would have been to quit and give up, but they didn't do that. That's a great life lesson for these girls that they kept fighting and trying all the way to the end."
