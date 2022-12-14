Girls basketball: Savages press past Comets, 49-41

ELDON — Perhaps the most important shot of the night for the Sigourney girls basketball team on Monday might have been the second free throw made in the fourth quarter by Ava Fisch.
Not only did it give the Savages the lead with 3:48 left against Cardinal, it allowed Sigourney to turn the game around defensively.
"We hadn't made any shots in the second half, so we couldn't trap," Sigourney head girls basketball coach Schay Moore said. "They struggled with our press. That definitely gets our defensive intensity going and gets everything going a little better for us."
Sigourney's press helped ignite a game-clinching 12-3 run, lifting the Savages to a 49-41 non-conference win over the Comets to open another busy week. Sigourney added a 55-21 South Iowa Cedar League win at Tri-County on Tuesday, jumping out to a 13-3 lead after one quarter against the Trojans, earning their fourth win in five games.
"Our guards definitely stepped up hard getting some traps and getting some steals," Sigourney senior Zoe Webb said. "Our coach always tells us that we're not the young team anymore. We're older. Our starting five is back. We've played together for a full year. Now, we're back and more experienced. We're ready to play this year."
Webb was one of three Sigourney players to reach double figures on Monday, scoring 10 points while hauling in a team-leading nine rebounds. The Sigourney senior missed two games last week dealing with an illness before returning on Friday in a 46-17 SICL win over Belle Plaine, coming off the bench to score two points and grab four rebounds in limited action.
"I'm feeling a lot better than I was feeling last week," Webb said. "I was down and out there for awhile, but I'm glad to be back."
In Webb's absence, Sigourney's younger post players have stepped it up including an 18-point, 20-rebound effort by Josephine Moore last Monday in a 43-33 win over Columbus. On Monday, it was Erin Dawson's turn to come through as the junior led Sigourney with 12 points off the bench.
"We've got four really good post players that I can rotate in and out to keep them fresh," Schay Moore said. "I love seeing that every night, it's a different girl that steps up. When Josephine was struggling a little bit, I told Erin she was going to go in and take the ball right at (Cardinal). She did and she had a great night.
"I'm proud of those girls," Webb added. "It's definitely brought Erin's confidence up being able to come off the bench. She provides us with a lot of power in the post that people are going to have to try to take away."
Sigourney never trailed after a pull-up 3-pointer on the first possession of the game by Fisch, the first three of seven straight points scored by the Savages. Carly Goodwin added a pair of 3-pointers in the second quarter as part of a 10-point effort for Sigourney, building the lead over the Comets to 33-20 at the half.
Cardinal, however, shut down the Savages in the third quarter allowing just two points on a drive to the basket by Goodwin. The Comets used a 14-2 run to take the lead for the first time as Cynthia Albert scored while being fouled on a drive with 3:56 left, putting Cardinal on top 38-37 as part of a 10-point night for the Comet junior.
"Cardinal is just a really tough team," Schay Moore said. "I told the girls coming into it that they were going to play hard and they were going to come at us. They came out of the locker room more fired up than us.
"We've played them a lot over the years. Cardinal keeps coming at you. Hopefully, it's a good learning experience for us that you can't take time off now matter what the lead is."
Kinsey Hissem led Cardinal on Monday with 13 points before fouling out late against Sigourney while Brenna Guiter added eight points and a game-high 16 rebounds. Hissem added 10 more points to lead the Comets on Tuesday in a 73-31 South Central Conference loss to Davis County, featuring a 20-point effort by Sophia Young.
Sigourney (4-3, 2-2 SICL) hosts Montezuma on Friday while Cardinal (1-5, 0-4 SCC) heads to Albia. Davis County (3-4, 2-2 SCC) heads to Osceola to face Clarke on Friday.
