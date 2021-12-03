ALBIA — The Albia Lady Dees girls' basketball team hosted the Rockets of Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont in both teams opening game in South Central Conference play Friday night. "It's conference play and everybody knows everybody," noted the Rockets head coach, Tony Fenton.
A sluggish first quarter saw the period end with EBF leading Albia 9-6, as both teams struggled to find an offensive rhythm. Freshman Ava Eastlick hit a 3-pointer and a lay-up for five of her team leading 16 points in the first half.
The second quarter of play would prove to be the turning point of the contest as the Rockets offense took off. The Rockets would reel off 11 consecutive points on their way to outscoring the Lady Dees 17-6 in the frame, The quarter came to an end with some long treys, as Eastlick and Whitney Kline each hit a 3-pointer under two minutes. The final 3-pointer would come as time expired as Albia's Lexi Jones fired in a trey. The Rockets held a commanding 26-12 lead at the end of the half. "We expected them to be able to score and rebound," noted Alibia's head coach Katy Dyke following the game.
The Lady Dees would find the third quarter more to their liking as the played even basketball with Rockets. Ayana Thomas would notch seven of the 11 points for Albia as they pulled to within 14 points of the Rockets. Scoring the first four points of the final quarter, Albia drew within 10 points of EBF before the Rockets seven point scoring binge, with Eastlck hitting her fourth and final 3-point goal of the night.
Thomas led the Lady Dees in scoring with 12 points, followed by Sophie Waber with six, and Aliya Meyers and Juliana Brown each scoring four points.
Eastlick would lead the Rockets in scoring with 16 points. Klyn would put together a complete game with five blocks, six assists, and seven points for the visitors'
Albia (1-3, 0-1) next travels to Chariton in SCC play on Tuesday, December 7th for a girls' and boys' doubleheader while EBF (4-0/1-0) heads to Bloomfield to take on the Mustangs of Davis County in SCC action. The Davis County girls' team will be strong, as they are one of the teams picked to win the conference," noted Fenton.