SIGOURNEY — No Zoe Webb. No problem.
The Sigourney High School girls basketball team overcame the absence of their senior starter on Monday, pulling away from Columbus in the fourth quarter to briefly even their overall record with a 43-33 non-conference home win. The tide turned for both teams one night later in conference play as the Savages fell 42-35 in South Iowa Cedar League play to English Valleys while Columbus surged in the second half on Tuesday to beat Pekin, 42-30, in Southeast Iowa Superconference north division action.
Josephine Moore stepped up to guide Sigourney to Monday night's win, scoring 18 points while hauling in a career-high 20 rebounds against the Wildcats. Moore scored six of Sigourney 12 points in the fourth quarter as the shorthanded Savages clamped down defensively, holding Columbus without a field goal over the final seven minutes of the contest.
"Zoe has kind of been the heart of our team lately. She's really picked it up in practice and that's carried on into the games," Sigourney head girls basketball coach Schay Moore said. "Her hustle has been unmatched. We needed other girls to pick it up for us to get through it and get a win for Zoe. We hope she's feeling better."
Without Webb on Tuesday, Sigourney was outrebounded by English Valleys 34-18 paced by an 18-rebound effort from Kennedy Axmear. Moore, who collected seven rebounds on Tuesday at English Valleys, led the Savages to a 51-rebound night as a team on Monday against Columbus.
"I just tried to hustle down the floor and do my job as a post player," Jo Moore said. "It wasn't just me. Erin Dawson stepped up and played her heart out. So did Amiya (Smallwood) and McKinley (Chittick) just runs the floor so much. She's a really good teammate to have out there battling with you."
Columbus was able to counter the advantages Sigourney owned inside with quickness on the perimeter, resulting in 10 steals for the Wildcats with many leading to easier transition baskets. Sara Vela led Columbus with 11 points, driving to give the Wildcats their only lead of the night with a lay-up during an early six-point run that opened a 6-3 lead over the Savages.
While Sigourney (2-3, 1-2 SICL) never trailed the rest of the game after a tiebreaking shot in the lane by Carly Goodwin midway through the first quarter, the Savages could not put Columbus away. Ava Fisch battled through foul trouble to score seven points for Sigourney while Rain Barthelman added five points and a team-leading three steals to keep Columbus from regaining the lead.
"Our seniors are not super vocal, but they've done a great job leading by example with how they play the game," Schay Moore said. "Rain did a good job turning it up a little bit. In the second half, we did a little bit of a better job on defense. Our scouting report showed that Columbus likes to take the ball to the hoop. In the second half, we did a better job getting back and eliminating their lay-ups."
Columbus (3-2, 3-1 SEI north) was able to rally in the second half on Tuesday against the Panthers, erasing a 19-14 halftime deficit. Vela led the Wildcats with 18 points while Ariana Vergara scored 11 points against Pekin.
Goodwin led Sigourney on Tuesday with 16 points in the SICL loss to English Valleys. The Savages will look to bounce back on Friday at Belle Plaine.
Pekin (0-5, 0-3 SEI north) was led on Tuesday against Columbus by Brooke Miller, who scored 15 points for the Panthers. Pekin hosts Highland in conference action on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.