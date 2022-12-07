EDDYVILLE — Anytime Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont and Davis County match up in athletic competition, it's a big game. Tuesday night’s battle on the EBF hardwood was no exception.
Both girls' basketball teams were unbeaten in South Central Conference play entering the contest, setting up a spirited battle for the top rung of the ladder. The first quarter proved to be exactly what was expected as the teams matched each other point for point through the first eight minutes.
After splitting the first 26 points of the game, however, sixth-ranked (2A) EBF would score 24 of the next 26. The decisive run to close out the first half allowed the Rockets to cruise home with a 73-43 win over Davis County, leaving EBF unbeaten in conference play (2-0) and overall (5-0) on what could be a special season for the program.
"Coming out 5-0 right now feels really good. We just want to keep it going," EBF senior Whitney Klyn said. "We want to hold our own. Coming off winning the conference title last year with four of our five starters back, we're going to be back ready to play at a high level this year."
The Mustangs used an assortment of slashing drives through the EBF defense by Kennedy Skaggs and Jalee Lough for key points. The Rockets used a strong inside game fueled by the work of Aliya Wagamon and Klyn.
When the first eight minutes were in the book, neither team gained an advantage and the score was knotted at 13. The winds of change were about to strike as the Rockets outscored Davis County 24-2 in the second quarter, building a commanding 37-15 halftime lead.
What brought on the change? EBF head coach Tony Fenton pointed out one key factor.
“We changed defenses in the second quarter”, Fenton said. “The change was designed to put more pressure on the wings and to disrupt the passing lanes. We put more emphasis on rebounding and the team responded by controlling the glass and giving them only one shot.”
With the pressure in the passing lanes, the deflections allowed Wagamon and Klyn to pick up multiple steals. Kate Shafer became a demon on the glass, yanking down six of her game-high 13 rebounds in the second stanza.
The fire quickly spread to the defense as turnovers were converted into points. With the tempo in their favor, the Rocket passing game began to find the open girl and the extra pass allowed Klyn and Ava Eastlick to drain shots from behind the arc.
"We knew Davis County was going to come out and put up a fight. They were going to run and they were going to be aggressive," Klyn said. "Our shots were falling, which always helps. We just played our game and ran with them."
The Mustangs tried to make a statement in the third period behind the scoring Reese Humphrey, Ella Porter and Lough. The wild fire at the EBF end of the floor, however, could not be controlled.
Eastlick took charge with four breakaway baskets and a triple while Klyn nailed another three. Kate Shafer and Wagamon went to the offensive glass for put backs and Molly Shafer canned a shot from the perimeter.
"You just have to keep going. You can't just stop," Wagamon said. "Once you get up and get them down, you just have to keep going."
The fourth quarter amounted to putting on the finishing touches for the Rockets. Molly Shafer drained a three and another shot just inside the arc, Eastlick connected on another breakaway and Wagamon notched three-of-four free throws.
Klyn lead a quartet of Rockets in double digits with 18 points while Wagamon was close behind with 17 points. Eastlick chipped in with 16 points and Molly Shafer added 12.
Kate Shafer led on the glass with 13 rebounds while Wagamon pulled down nine boards and led EBF in steals with four. Eastlick was the assist leader with four for the Rockets
Lough led the Mustangs with 13 points. Porter put in 10 points for Davis County.
“This was a big win”, Fenton said. “Davis County is a good, scrappy team and we expected to have problems with them. But our kids prepared well and were ready. I was so pleased with our balance, our defense, our rebounding and our ability to run the floor."
Sixth-ranked (2A) EBF (5-0, 2-0 SCC) hits the road on Friday to face Cardinal, who fell to 1-2 on the season and 0-2 in SCC play with a 71-25 loss at Centerville on Tuesday. Davis County (2-2, 1-1 SCC) hosts Knoxville on Friday in conference action before welcoming in Washington on Saturday for a non-conference contest.
"I'm not sure what happened in that second quarter. We were playing well and attacking the basket in the first quarter. In the third quarter, we attacked that zone and played much more aggressively," Davis County head coach Jeff Graves said. "In the second quarter, EBF just outplayed us. When they play like that, it's going to be tough for anyone in this conference to beat them. They're a very good team."
Ottumwa Courier senior sports writer Scott Jackson contributed to this story.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
No. 6 (2A) Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 73, Davis County 43
Davis County 13 2 16 12 - 43
EBF 13 24 22 14 - 73
Davis County scoring (FG FT-FTA Pts): Charley Barnhart 2 0-1 4, Sophia Young 2 0-0 4, Jalee Lough 6 0-0 13, Kennedy Skaggs 2 2-5 6, Reese Humphrey 2 1-2 6, Ella Porter 3 4-4 10. Team 17 7-12 43. Three-point goals – (2) Lough 1, Humphery 1.
EBF scoring (FG FT-FTA Pts): Molly Shafer 4 3-5 12, Whitney Klyn 7 2-2 18, Ava Eastlick 7 0-0 16, Kate Shafer 4 0-7 8, Aliya Wagamon 7 3-4 17, Kaylee Helm 1 0-0 2. Team 30 8-18 73. Three-point goals (5) – Klyn 2, Eastlick 2, Molly Shafer 1.
EBF Rebounds (32) – K. Shafer 13, Wagamon 9, M. Shafer 6, Klyn 2, Eastlick 2.
EBF Steals (10) – Wagamon 4, Klyn 2, Eastlick 2, K. Shafer 1, Kaylee Helm 1.
EBF Assists (10) – Eastlick 4, K. Shafer 2, Wagamon 2, Klyn 1, M. Shafer 1.
