FAIRFIELD — Danielle Breen's shot in the final seconds to extend a non-conference battle between sixth-ranked (3A) West Burlington and Fairfield bounced off the rim, preventing the Trojans from having a chance to hand the Falcons their second loss of the season.
Sydney Marlow matched Falcon teammate Abby Bence with 14 points, including a key lay-up with three minutes remaining that ultimately helped West Burlington hold on for a 53-51 win over the Trojans on Monday night. Delaney Breen led all scorers with 20 points, giving Fairfield a chance in the final minute to pull the upset after trailing by as many as nine points in the second half.
Hannah Simpson, battling inside with Bence throughout the night, scored 16 points for Fairfield including a 3-point play at the buzzer to pull the Trojans within 27-24 at halftime. The Trojans (8-6) built on their momentum, scoring the first four points of the second half to take a brief 28-27 lead.
Marlow scored 10 of her 14 points in the second half, including seven points in the third quarter to rally the Falcons. West Burlington built a 44-35 lead with seven minutes left before Fairfield responded, tying the score on a putback by Simpson with under five minutes remaining to cap a 9-0 Trojan run.
McKenna Marlow, Sydney's younger sister, put West Burlington ahead for good sinking a jumper with four minutes left before her older sister scored inside one minute later, giving the Falcons a 46-42 lead. Leah Collier buried an open 3-pointer with 2:21 to go, seemingly giving West Burlington control of the game with a 49-43 lead.
Delaney Breen drove to the basket following a pair of free throws by Danielle, pulling Fairfield within 51-49 with just over a minute left. After a free throw split by McKenna Marlow and a missed shot in the post by Collier, Simpson drove for a clutch lay-up with 12.7 seconds left, pulling Fairfield within 52-51.
Delaney Breen broke up a potential lay-up by Annaka Harris, ultimately saving a point for the Trojans after Harris missed the first of two free throws with 9.3 seconds left. After Harris made the second, giving West Burlington a two-point lead, Fairfield brought the ball up the court and put the ball in the hands of Delaney Breen, who dribbled down the left side of the lane and put up a contested shot that fell just short of falling through the basket and forcing overtime.
Fairfield host Knoxville on Tuesday before heading to Mount Pleasant on Friday night. Meanwhile, No. 6 (3A) West Burlington (18-1) opens Class 3A regional tournament play at home as the Southeast Iowa Superconference south division champs welcome in Albia on Saturday night.