WEST DES MOINES – For the first time this season, the Ottumwa girls basketball team went into the visiting locker room at halftime still right in the thick of a battle with a top-10 opponent on Tuesday night.
Addison Ransom came within two rebounds of an impressive double-double against sixth-ranked (5A) Dowling Catholic, leading Ottumwa with 10 points and eight rebounds as the Bulldogs stayed close for a half against the Maroons. Dowling Catholic pulled away in the second half, scoring 24 unanswered points, to put away a 58-21 CIML win.
"I really thought our effort and energy was much better," Ottumwa head girls basketball coach Joe VandenBerg said. "Defensively, we played really well in the first half. That kept us in the game. It was a good effort by our girls to push us in the right direction."
Playing on Senior Night, Dowling Catholic (15-3) sent an all-senior starting line-up out on to the floor limiting the minutes of regular starters including four players that have started at least 14 games this season. Freshman Ava Zediker, Dowling's leading scorer, finished with 10 points to match Ransom for the game's top individual scoring honors in limited minutes.
Camdyn Crouse added six points for the Bulldogs while Chloe Bradley came off the bench to add five points. Ottumwa committed just 19 turnovers against the sixth-ranked Maroons, six below their season average and the lowest single-game total since a 68-12 win over Des Moines Hoover on Jan. 21.
Ottumwa (6-13) returns home for a CIML Metro conference contest against Des Moines Lincoln on Friday. The Railsplitters used a 19-0 start against the Bulldogs to secure a 48-29 win at the Lincoln Roundhouse back on Jan. 4.