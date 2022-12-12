Girls basketball: Sixth-ranked Rockets roar past Comets

ELDON — Another night. Another dominant showing.
Sixth-ranked (2A) Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont are continuing to leave no doubt about what the Rocket girls are capable of accomplishing this season on the basketball court. EBF rolled to a sixth straight win to open what could be a special season in program history on Friday, putting 53 points on the scoreboard in the first half on the way to an 81-32 South Central Conference win at Cardinal.
"Coach (Tony) Fenton told us right away to get into the passing lanes, be aggressive with them and just run the floor," EBF senior Whitney Klyn said. "Eventually, they'll get tired, but we'll be able to keep running."
As a result, EBF came up with 28 steals against the Comets forcing 42 turnovers in the contest. Perhaps just as impressively, the Rockets only committed six turnovers as a team including just two in the first 16 minutes.
"We're pretty long. Even when we go to our zone, our bottom people are getting out there and covering wings," Fenton said. "If you don't throw a good pass, we're going to get it.
"We did take care of the basketball. We only had about three or four turnovers in the first half of our last game against Davis County. We've been taking care of the ball, which is going to be key for us."
Cardinal was able to get on the board when Ava Ferrell took a pass from Ashlynn Patrick and sank an open 3-pointer two minutes after tip off. After going nearly two minutes without scoring, EBF more than made up for lost time scoring 25 points in the next six minutes as Klyn found Molly Shafer twice while scoring once on a baseline jumper giving the Rockets a 7-3 lead.
Brenna Guiter, who matched Kinsey Hissem with a team-leading eight points, scored off a feed from Cynthia Albert to pull the Comets within 7-5. Klyn and Ava Eastlick found each other for 3-pointers during an 8-0 EBF run, opening a sudden 10-point Rocket lead.
"We're pretty quick, especially our starting five, so we're not going to keep running," Klyn said. "Both myself and the twins (Molly and Kate Shafer) have long arms, so we're going to reach out into the passing lanes to grab the basketball. Just watching their eyes and knowing where the pass is going to be helps a lot too."
Molly Shafer led EBF in the win, scoring a game-high 22 points while matching Klyn with seven steals. Klyn matched Eastlick with 16 points while adding a team-high nine assists as the sixth-ranked Rockets kept right on running, scoring 28 points in the second quarter finishing the first half shooting well over 50 percent (23-40) from the field with 15 assists and 14 steals building a 53-14 halftime lead.
"We can see over defenses, so I think that helps out a lot," Fenton said. "We talk a lot about valuing the basketball. These girls have a good idea where everyone needs to be and where everyone is going to go."
Guiter led Cardinal (1-3, 0-3 SCC) with a game-high eight rebounds. The Comets outrebounded the Rockets 32-24 in the contest, giving second-year head coach Chris Becker something to build on.
"You look for the small victories in a game like this," Becker said. "We just have to move on and continue work on improving as a team."
After stepping out of conference to host Sigourney on Monday, Cardinal will be back in SCC action Tuesday hosting Davis County just north of Eldon. Sixth-ranked (2A) EBF (6-0, 3-0 SCC) takes on Clarke on Tuesday in Osceola in a battle for the outright SCC lead.
