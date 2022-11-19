Girls basketball: Sixth-ranked Rockets soar in season opener

EDDYVILLE — You might not have known it by watching Friday night's season opener for the Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont girls basketball team.
Ava Eastlick looked anything but nervous for the sixth-ranked (2A) Rockets, sinking 10 of 17 shots from the field including 7-11 shots from 3-point territory. The EBF sophomore scored a game-high 29 points in a 66-40 win over Lynnville-Sully.
Before scoring a bundle of points, however, Eastlick was a bundle of nerves as game time approached.
"I was shaking. I was freaking out. I don't even know why," Eastlick said. "Once I got the ball off the opening tip off and we started making baskets, my nerves started to go down and I started feeling good about the game."
Eastlick not only had the ball in her hands in the opening seconds after Molly Shafer won the opening tip, but took and hit the first shot of the season for the Rockets sinking a 3-pointer seconds into the game on a pass from senior teammate Whitney Klyn. EBF was off and rolling from there, scoring the first 17 points against the Hawks.
"I'm glad I have all my teammates," Eastlick said. "The assist I got to Aliya (Wagamon), she was coming down the court and I saw her. I passed it right to her and she put it right in. The play we had that set up my 3-pointers worked really well. Everyone did what they were supposed to do."
For the most part, that was the theme of the night as the Rockets executed impressively in one of the very first high school basketball games in the state to be played on Friday. While it wasn't always flawless, as 16 turnovers can attest, EBF dominated from start to finish with 20 assists from six different players setting up six different players to score in the 26-point win.
"You just never know how you're going to come out, but I thought we came out and shot the ball really well in that first quarter," EBF head girls basketball coach Tony Fenton said. "We're a year older. We have sophomores out there now instead of freshmen. I think that showed up at the start of the game."
While Eastlick was the sharpest shooter on the floor, plenty of Rockets had their say on both ends of the court. Whitney Klyn, the most experienced player for EBF, finished with 16 points including a four-point play to close out the third quarter while dishing out six assists with six big smiles each time a pass led to an open shot for a teammate.
"We've been practicing for two weeks just waiting for this night," Klyn said. "I'm always happy for Ava when she hits those shots. She was so nervous and she wants to do so many good things to help us win. I'm glad she could have a big night like this."
Molly and Kate Shafer combined to lead EBF on the glass with 22 combined rebounds from the sophomore sisters. Molly Shafer finished a rebound shy of a season-opening double-double, scoring 12 points while hauling in nine rebounds just 15 days after she and many Rocket teammates including Klyn wrapped up a successful volleyball season playing all the way into the Class 2A state tournament semifinals.
"I'm happy we didn't have our normal break. It was an awesome experience to play in the state volleyball tournament," Klyn said. "It's definitely a different mindset and different type of conditioning going from volleyball to basketball. We're not used to running up and down the court. We got into practice and really worked hard to get ourselves in shape for the basketball season."
As the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union's preseason rankings indicate, EBF (1-0) is a contender to make it to the girls state basketball tournament this year in Class 2A after finishing one win away from qualifying for the 3A tournament. The Rockets return all five starters from last year's 18-6 co-South Central Conference champions and bring plenty of confidence after claiming the program's fifth all-time regional volleyball title.
"Anytime you can get to a state tournament, that raises your level of confidence no matter what sport you're in," Fenton said. "That's a goal this season. We want to get deep in the postseason again and make it to the state basketball tournament. We're just going to play each game one at a time and, hopefully, we'll be able to accomplish some goals.
"I think the volleyball helped a lot seeing those girls make it to state," Eastlick added. "It kind of boosted everyone's confidence on the basketball team. We want to make it to another state tournament. We want to get the basketball program there. Let's go get that goal, too."
Majesta Vos led Lynnville-Sully (0-1) with a double-double, scoring 12 points while hauling in 11 rebounds. EBF will be back on the floor at Pleasantville on Tuesday.
