EDDYVILLE — Third-ranked Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont finally got back on the court Tuesday for the Class 2A, Region 4 girls basketball quarterfinals. The unbeaten Rockets were able to move within two wins of a state tournament berth, pulling away in the fourth quarter for a 60-46 win over Pella Christian.
A little rust had accumulated during that wait and the Rockets stumbled out of the chute. Sharp shooting, Ava Eastlick, drained a triple from the right corner to open the game and that would be the only points the Rockets could muster in the first period.
Meanwhile the Eagles were playing fearless basketball and they quickly got the Rockets into foul trouble. A pair of baskets by Faith Kacmarynski, a three ball by Joslyn Terpstra and a pair of free throws by Anna Eveland, allowed Pella Christian to build a 9-3 lead after the first eight minutes.
As the second quarter began, “Old Mo” decided to move to the other side of the court and he did it abruptly. Eastlick sandwiched a pair of long balls around a free throw by Pella Christian’s Maggie Heinen to put the Rocket Express back on the track. In the first six and one-half minutes of the second stanza, EBF enjoyed a 16-1 run to take a 22-10 lead.
After Eastlick’s pair of treys, Aliya Wagamon scored on a breakaway, Whitney Klyn knocked a shot down in the lane, Molly Shafer scored on a give-and-go and Klyn finished the run with a three-point basket, an inside three-point play and a free throw. Eveland tried to stop the bleeding for the Eagles with a pair of inside baskets, but Klyn countered with a basket in the lane.
With four seconds on the clock, Eastlick launched her fourth three ball of the first half and it splashed into the nylon for a 27-14 halftime lead for the Rockets.
“We warned the girls at halftime that Pella Christian was not done yet," Rocket coach Tony Fenton said. “They will make a run."
Coach Fenton was a prophet. The Eagles opened the second half with a 14-5 run and suddenly the EBF lead had shrunk to only four points at 32-28. Klyn drove the middle for two to get the third quarter underway and Eveland drove the lane for two to answer that basket. Eastlick rained in her fifth three of the game and then the Eagles scored the next 12 points.
Kacmarynski scored seven of the points with a three ball and pair of shots in the lane. Karlie Anderson drilled a three and Terpstra took a steal the length of the court for two.
The Rockets were looking for deliverance and it came from Klyn with four consecutive free throws and Molly Shafer with a breakaway. Still the Eagles were not done as three consecutive baskets by Huisman, one of them was a three, cut the EBF lead to three points at 38-35 with 1:40 left in the third quarter.
The Rockets were able to draw the fouls and get to the line. Two free throws by Klyn and one by Molly Shafer followed by a rebound put back by Wagamon sent EBF into the final frame with a 43-35 lead.
The Eagles were running on fumes and Klyn and Molly Shafer took over the game. Klyn would score on a conventional three-point play and another inside basket while Molly Shafer took a couple of nice assists from twin sister Kate for back-door baskets, a breakaway basket and an inside three-point play as the Rockets turned into victory lane.
“We did what we could do," PC coach Jordan Dyk said. “We made some nice runs and we played great defense. The second quarter was the difference and we couldn’t stop them. You have to give them credit. They have five good players and you can’t focus on one. I’m just pleased with the effort my kids gave."
Klyn led a trio of Rockets in double digits with 24 points and she added five assists to her line. Eastlick was next in line with 16 points and four assists while Molly Shafer had 14 points.
Wagamon chipped in with six points, two rebounds and two assists. Kate Shafer added seven rebounds, five steals and four assists.
Kacmarynski was the only Eagle to reach double digits as she had 13 points. Eveland checked in with eight points.
“We hadn’t played in a while and we just couldn’t get started," Fenton said. “The defense played well, but we couldn’t get the shots to fall. The second quarter really got us going, but then they made us work with some nice runs.”
The 22-0 Rockets will host Grand View Christian Friday night in a Class 2A regional semifinal. The winner will face either Hudson or Madrid next Wednesday with a trip to the Iowa High School Girls State Basketball Tournament on the line.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Class 2A, Region 4 quarterfinals
Pella Christian 9 5 21 11 - 46
EBF 3 24 16 17 - 60
Pella Christian scoring (FG FT-FTA Pts) – Chloe Huisman 3 0-0 7, Joslyn Terpstra 2 0-0 5, Maggie Heinen 1 3-4 5, Faith Kacmarynski 6 0-0 13, Anna Eveland 3 2-2 8, Karlie Anderson 1 0-0 3, Karis Fikkert 2 0-0 4, Ava Breems 1 1-1 3. Team 19 6-7 46. Three-point goals (4) – Terpstra 1, Huisman 1, Kacmarynski 1, Anderson 1.
EBF scoring – Molly Shafer 6 2-4 14, Whitney Klyn 7 9-10 24, Ava Eastlick 5 1-2 16, Aliya Wagamon 3 0-2 6. Team 21 12-18 60. Three-point goals (6) – Eastlick 5, Klyn 1.
EBF rebounds (16) Kate Shafer 7, Klyn 4, Eastlick 2, Wagamon 2, Molly Shafer 1.
EBF steals (12) – K. Shafer 5, M. Shafer 3, Eastlick 2, Klyn 1, Wagamon 1.
EBF assists (16) – Klyn 5, Eastlick 4, K. Shafer 4, Wagamon 2, M. Shafer 1.
